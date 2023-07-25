RCMP is hiring right now and many jobs don't require a college degree

If you’re on the hunt for a new position, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is hiring for several civilian jobs, and many of them don’t require college degrees.

Canada’s federal and national police service is currently looking for people to fill several of its civilian positions.

From providing administrative support to working as a 911 police dispatcher, there are several roles that you might qualify for. So if you’ve always wanted to work with the RCMP, check out these available positions in different provinces.

Location: Various locations across Canada

Salary: From $62,083 (check here for more information)

Deadline: January 20, 2024

Requirements: A Canadian secondary school (high school) diploma or a satisfactory score on the General Competency Test: Level 1.

Description: If you’re good at multitasking and have experience providing services to the public, this could be the job for you. You’ll also be provided with the knowledge and skills during a training program that takes nine to 12 months to complete.

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Salary: From $50,821 to $54,857

Deadline: June 19, 2024

Requirements: Two years of secondary school or an employer-approved alternative.

Description: You’ll ensure that information resources are accurately identified, protected and processed for physical and electronic records. You’ll also be expected to respond to client requests, RCMP records resources across Canada and other government departments.

Location: Various locations in BC

Salary: CR-04 ($50,821 to $54,857); CR-05 ($55,543 to $60,130)

Deadline: August 7, 2023

Requirements: Two years of secondary school or an acceptable combination of education, training or experience.

Description: This might be the perfect job for you if you have experience in administrative support in an office setting, as well as experience in Microsoft Word and Excel.

Location: Various locations in BC

Salary: $50,821 to $54,857

Deadline: December 31, 2023

Requirements: A secondary school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.

Description: You’ll be part of a team that provides electronic management of information for significant cases such as drug trafficking, homicides, financial fraud, and organized crime across the country. You must have experience entering information into a database, using word processing software, maintaining a spreadsheet, and managing files in a Windows-based office environment.

Location: Shediac, New Brunswick

Salary: $55,543 to $60,130

Deadline: July 25, 2023

Requirements: Successful completion of two years of secondary school or employer-approved alternatives.

Description: In addition to providing administrative support, you’ll be dealing with front counter service to the public, processing criminal record checks and traffic tickets, dealing with walk-in complaints, and answering internal calls.