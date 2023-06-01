"Cannot see my transactions": RBC experiencing online banking issues

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is experiencing issues with its online and mobile banking portals and is working on resolving them.

Several RBC customers took to Twitter to report that they could not see their transactions displayed on the bank’s portals and app.

@RBC can not see transactions on my RBC app — Lil (@Lil38462331) June 1, 2023

“You make $16 billion a year. Fix your problems,” one angry customer wrote.

@rbc why can’t I see my account details on the app or online??? You make $16 billion a year. Fix your problems — Dennis Forlin (@DennisForlin) June 1, 2023

RBC has been replying to people reporting the issue, saying that it is aware of the current problem with the display of transactions and that its tech team is working on resolving it.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused, and thank you for your patience,” the bank said.

Autobot Downhound also reported that the bank’s online services are currently down.

Daily Hive has contacted RBC and will update this story when it responds.

