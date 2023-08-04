Looking to get your hands on some highly coveted Taylor Swift tickets to the Canadian leg of the Eras Tour?

Well, there’s some good news, Swifties.

RBC has been announced as the official ticket access partner for the Eras Tour’s six Canadian dates in Toronto in November 2024.

This will allow folks who are not RBC customers to register for tickets via its Avion Rewards Member Registration.

In a release, RBC said its recently expanded Avion Rewards Program is now available to all Canadians, even those who do not use an RBC service, and will allow members the chance for exclusive access to tickets for the Toronto shows.

The Avion Rewards member page opens on August 4 at 10 am ET and closes on August 8 at 11:59 pm ET.

Customers need to visit this site to register for the opportunity to be selected to purchase tickets. To register, the email address associated with your Avion Rewards membership will be required. You can register to become an Avion Rewards member here.

Tickets will be limited to four per person.

If you’re selected to purchase tickets, you’ll be sent an email from Ticketmaster on or before August 15, 2023.

“Neither registration nor selection guarantees that you will receive tickets. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis,” said RBC.

Fans can also try their hand at registering for the chance to purchase tickets via Ticketmaster. Registration ends on August 5 at 5 pm ET.

Swift had her Canadian fans in a frenzy this week after finally announcing she’d be playing six shows in Toronto in November 2024.

Are you trying to get tickets to the Eras Tour in Toronto? Let us know in the comments!