RBC Avion Rewards might be the last hope for Taylor Swift tickets in Toronto

RBC Avion Rewards represent a possible saviour for many Taylor Swift fans in Toronto hoping for a chance to buy tickets to one of her six concerts.

The RBC sponsorship of the Toronto leg of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour was revealed shortly after it was announced that six shows would be coming to Canada in November 2024.

As part of the sponsorship deal, RBC has been allocated an exclusive batch of tickets to all six shows and, along with Ticketmaster, will let fans know starting on August 15 whether they’ve been given an access code for a chance to buy tickets.

The deadline for RBC Avion Rewards members to register as verified fans has now passed but it’s expected those who got in by the August 8 sign-up date will have much better odds of not getting waitlisted since this allocation is only available to Canadians who bank at RBC and have signed up for Avion Rewards.

Already, fans who missed out on the initial drop of tickets this week have taken to social media praying for better news with this upcoming round of ticket allocation.

Taylor Swift is going to be disheartened about not many of her fans getting access codes for the Toronto show. 😞 My only hope now is through the Avion Rewards Verified Fan Registration. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 @RBC @TSTheErasTour @Ticketmaster #Swifties #TheErasTour — Skylar (@Blue5Skyz) August 9, 2023

Some RBC Avion Rewards members didn’t know about the allocation until it was too late and are expressing their disappointment.

@askvisa I am an Avion member and just learned that I had to register a few days ago for Taylor Swift tickets.I heard these were to be on sale on the 16….but I cannot as the window had passed?This card is not exclusive no advantage in this case, just basic. #disappointed — hairgirl (@hairgirlskh) August 10, 2023

RBC has also been putting out tweets suggesting they’ll be running contests and that Avion Rewards members could still have an opportunity to win tickets to the concerts even if they didn’t register in time for a chance to buy tickets.

Avion Rewards members will continue to have opportunities to win tickets in the lead up to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour dates in Toronto. If you are not already an Avion Rewards member, you can joint here: https://t.co/N8vpa2N6p5 Good luck! ^SF — RBC (@RBC) August 10, 2023

RBC says that verified fans who registered by the deadline will be notified directly by Ticketmaster on August 15.