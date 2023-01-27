Someone is putting razor blades on gas pump handles in a town in the US (PHOTOS)

Police in a small town in the United States are on the hunt for a suspect after razor blades were found on gas pump handles.

Earlier this week, the Forest City Police Department (FCPD) announced that they had located multiple instances of razor blades on the pump handles in the town and surrounding areas.

“Currently, we’ve discovered there were three incidents confirmed with the individual who located the blades,” the FCPD added in an update provided on Thursday.

“These occurred over the course of the past month, we have been searching for security videos at various businesses.”

“Please be aware of your surroundings while pumping gas and always check before grabbing the gas pump handle,” police added in a news release. “This is a very disturbing incident. Thank you and stay safe.”

Forest City, North Carolina, has a population of more than 7,300.