Rapper Desiigner cancels shows after alleged indecent exposure on flight

American rapper Desiigner is facing one count of indecent exposure after authorities say he “exposed his genitals multiple times” during a flight last Monday.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, the 25-year-old artist, also known as Sidney Royel Selby III, was travelling on a Delta Flight from Tokyo, Japan, to Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport Monday, April 17.

“While the flight was in the air, Selby, who was seated in the Delta One cabin, exposed his genitals multiple times,” the criminal complaint reads. “During one of the exposures, he masturbated.”

The release adds that a flight attendant handed Selby a notice that said his behaviour “appears to be in violation of federal law.”

Two travel companions agreed to monitor Selby after he moved to the back of the plane after the flight attendants requested it.

When his flight landed in Minneapolis, he was detained and interviewed by an FBI agent.

“Selby is charged with one count of indecent exposure on an aircraft. The alleged offence is a misdemeanour punishable by no more than 90 days imprisonment and a $500 fine,” the release reads.

“Mental health is real guys”

In a tweet, Desiigner shared a message addressing the claims: “For the past few months I have not been okay, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on.”

“While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted in to a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home,” this post reads.

Desiigner added that he is “ashamed” of his actions “on that plane.”

The rapper said he will be admitting himself into a facility and cancelling his shows and obligations until further notice.

“Mental health is real guys, please pray for me,” he continued. “If you’re not feeling like yourself please get help.”

