These Canadian destinations are the epitome of "quiet luxury" (PHOTOS)

If you’re a fan of shows like Succession, you may have heard of the terms “quiet luxury” or “stealth wealth.”

Well, the concept is turning out to be the biggest trend of 2023.

“Quiet luxury,” while difficult to define, is something that can be seen adorned by the rich and famous.

A concept usually used in fashion, Glamour describes it as “certain privileged folk (read: super rich people) are adopters of a subtle dress code that exudes luxury without the obvious markers, such as excessive logos, big name brands and the trending shapes and styles that everyone else is wearing.”

So, instead of wearing clothing or accessories with Gucci, Louis Vuitton, or Dior that yell “Look at me, I’m rich!”, a person with “stealth wealth” style would opt for classic, tailored silhouettes in neutral shades like black, white, grey, beige, and navy.

Succession does a great job of portraying this sensibility. One example is Kendall Roy’s logo-less, utilitarian baseball caps that actually cost over CND$800.

So, where would these “quiet luxury” folks spend their time vacationing in Canada?

Whether you want to splurge on a luxurious vacation for a special occasion, or just want to daydream about living that 1% life, here are some Canadian destinations that scream “quiet luxury.”

A member of the Relais & Châteaux association of luxury hotels, Sonora Resort is located on its own secluded island in BC. It’s so secluded that you can only get there by helicopter or seaplane.

The resort boasts “some of the world’s best wildlife viewing.” Guests are able to witness local wildlife like whales, sea lions, tortoises, and dolphins without stepping foot off of the resort.

Fancy amenities include an indoor tennis and basketball court, a heated swimming pool and spa mineral pools, and a garden conservatory.

As one Daily Hive team member put it, Kawartha Lakes is “Muskoka’s quieter, less in-your-face-rich sister county to the east.” It’s well known that most privileged Ontarians own a cottage in Muskoka, so this cottage county might be better for those looking for “quiet luxury” summer fun.

With its serene lakes and housing mansion-like cottages, the Kawarthas has even attracted stars like Yannick Bison from Murdoch Mysteries. He and his wife own two cottages and a marina in North Kawartha.

Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu, Quebec

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu (@fairmontmanoir)

This stunning resort is situated on a cliff looking over the St. Lawrence River in La Malbaie, Charlevoix, Quebec. Some “quiet luxury” amenities include an award-winning 27-hole golf course, spas, and heated pools and hot tubs.

Celebrities seeking an escape from the blinding lights in Hollywood tend to flock to this ocean-side paradise on Vancouver Island. Lady Gaga has apparently retreated to the home of the owner of the Wickaninnish Inn, according to a Tofino guide in Paper City.

Vancouverite Ryan Reynolds and ex-wife Scarlett Johansson also reportedly had their wedding at the Clayoquot Wilderness Resort, a Relais & Chateaux luxury glamping site.

Suffice it to say, Tofino’s beauty definitely attracts the ultra-rich.

What other places in Canada do you think embody quiet luxury?