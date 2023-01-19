It was confirmed on Wednesday that Quebec’s minimum wage will increase to $15.25 as of May 1.

With an increase of over 7%, this is Quebec’s biggest pay bump since 1995. The province now has the third-highest rate in the country. But how does the rest of Canada compare?

According to the Retail Council of Canada, Nunavut has the highest minimum wage rate at $16 an hour. Yukon is close behind with a rate of $15.70 an hour.

Alberta hasn’t seen an increase from its $15 rate since 2018, while Saskatchewan and Manitoba appear to have some of the lowest rates at $13 and $13.50, respectively.

Here’s how all the provinces stack up, starting with Quebec.

Quebec

$14.25 (will increase to $15.25 as of May 2023).

Ontario

$15.50 as of October 1, 2022.

Alberta

$15 as of October 2018.

British Columbia

$15.65 as of October 2022.

Manitoba

$13.50 as of October 2022.

New Brunswick

$13.75 as of October 2022.

Newfoundland and Labrador

$13.70 (will increase to $15 as of October 2023).

Nova Scotia

$13.60 (will increase up to $15 by April 2024).

Prince Edward Island

$13.70 (will increase to $15 by October 2023.

Saskatchewan

$13.00 (will increase to $15 by October 2024).