Editor’s note: this is a breaking story.

A fishing trip turned into a tragedy after a group got caught in a tide in Quebec, leaving four children dead and a man still missing.

Daily Hive confirmed that Quebec provincial police received a call at 2 am on Saturday, June 3. They received a report that a group of people were missing in the St. Lawrence River along the shores of Portneuf-sur-Mer on the North Shore.

According to Quebec provincial police, a group of 11 were fishing on foot when they were caught by a tide. Six people were rescued, however, five went missing.

Out of the five, four children above the age of 10 were recovered and found unresponsive at around 6 am and were taken to a local community services centre (CLSC).

In a media release, police state that the children’s deaths were confirmed by a doctor.

Police are still searching for the missing man in his 30s and divers and police officers on boats and ATVs are onsite.

MP Marilène Gill tweeted, “My warmest thoughts are with the Portneuvois and the population of the Haute-Côte-Nord in this tragedy. My mother’s heart is with you and my whole team is available.“

Mes pensées les plus douces accompagnent les Portneuvois et la population de la Haute-Côte-Nord dans cette tragédie. Mon cœur de mère est avec vous et toute mon équipe est disponible. Amour. @PortneufSurMer — Marilène Gill ⚜️ (@GillMarilene) June 3, 2023

More to come…