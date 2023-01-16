One Canadian spot made the New York Times' list of 52 places to go in 2023

The New York Times recently published a list entitled “52 places to go in 2023.” Among exotic entries like Flores, Indonesia, and Salalah, Oman, was none other than Quebec’s Eastern Townships.

Sitting firmly in the 49th spot, Quebec’s countryside — the list’s only Canadian entry — was praised for its array of natural beauty and abundance of delights. “This is slow travel at its best,” writes New York Times travel expert AnneLise Sorensen, who insists that the area is best explored by bicycle. “Pedal across the quiet Quebec countryside, refueling on local cheese, wine and, yes, poutine.”

Part of the reason the Eastern Townships — nicknamed “Canada’s New England, with French flair” by Sorensen — earned a spot on the list is due to the recent debut of the Véloroute Gourmande. The 240-kilometre cycle route that links Montreal to Sherbrooke features more than 100 epicurean stops along the way, from farmers’ markets and maple groves to fromageries and vineyards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOURISME BROMONT (@tourismebromont)

While Quebec is beautiful in the wintertime, if your idea of exploring the province involves biking and vineyard hopping, you should probably steer clear of the area from November to April.

