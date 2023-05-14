Man charged after allegedly assaulting another man with a python

A 45-year-old man is in police custody after he was arrested and charged with attacking someone with a python.

The incident occurred in downtown Toronto on Wednesday, May 10, at 11:50 pm when police responded to a call that “a man was threatening people with a python snake in the Dundas Street West and Manning Avenue area.”

According to the Toronto Police Service, it’s alleged that the man was walking down the street holding a python snake when he approached the victim. The release states that there was a physical interaction during which “the man used the python to attack the victim.”

When police arrived on the scene, the man was placed under arrest.

Laurenio Avila, a Toronto resident, faces two charges: assault with a weapon and unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.

“He appeared in court on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Old City Hall via video link and was remanded into custody,” reads the statement.

No details have been provided about the snake’s condition. According to the City of Toronto’s animal bylaws, “all snakes that reach an adult length larger than three metres” are prohibited.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.