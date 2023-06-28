"You paid for that?": People are beaking off about Canada's latest piece of public art

Canada has installed a new piece of public art in Ottawa, and it is drawing a lot of ridicule.

In partnership with Canadian Heritage, the National Capital Commission (NCC) has selected the piece When the Rubber Meets the Road to grace the LeBron Flats Pathway in Ottawa.

But the public does not seem to love the display — a crow sculpture created by Prince Edward Island-based sculpturist Gerald Beaulieu in 2018.

NEW | We’ve installed public art along the LeBreton Flats Pathway! In partnership with @Cdnheritage, we selected a piece by Gerald Beaulieu called When the Rubber Meets the Road. pic.twitter.com/mGkCcryqnG — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) June 27, 2023

The NCC shared on Twitter that there used to be a landfill at LeBreton Flats.

“In line with the #BuildingLeBreton guiding principle of fostering sustainability, this piece is made from recycled tires,” it stated on Tuesday. “This crow measures almost five meters!”

The Commission said the artwork will be displayed for the next 12 months. However, it doesn’t look like the public finds much joy in it.

“Trying to restore the historic Lebreton landfill to its former glory?” one sarcastic commenter quipped.

“You paid someone money for that?” another inquired under the NCC’s tweet.

Yet more were worried about the art installation’s cost.

Darnell A on Twitter called the display “hideous,” adding that it “looks like someone tossed their trash out their car.”

“What is it supposed to be? A road-killed crow? Someone help me out here…” one person user asked, echoing a question that seems to be on many people’s minds.

A reply from an environmental group followed, defining the avian variety as a raven, contrasting with the artist’s description.

“Looks like a raven (the beak is a giveaway),” said the Friends of Carlington Woods. “The message is pretty clear: Bird species worldwide are drying, whether by bird strikes, habitat loss, or plastic pollution.”

According to Beaulieu’s website, the piece is one of two massive rubber crows — not ravens — but the Friends of Carlington Woods are probably right about its message.

Some are giving the aesthetically ambiguous sculpture the benefit of the doubt.

“It’s probably more impactful in person like much great art,” one hopeful Twitter user wrote. “Using recycled material is a great artistic technique.”

To be fair to the artist, the art and the medium used are great — maybe just not on a grassy display by a walking path. This one is on the NCC.

