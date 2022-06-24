This mortgage expert has 6 helpful tips for first-time homebuyers in BC

With the benchmark price for all residential properties in BC currently over $1M, it can be a little disheartening when thinking about getting into the market.

But homeownership is a sure-fire way to create wealth, and, once you do become a property owner you’ll be in a better position to build enough equity to purchase another home down the line.

For first-time home buyers, it can be daunting when it comes to preparing to apply for a mortgage and shoring up the finances to buy a home. But what you may not be aware of are the numerous incentives accessible to first-time buyers — such as the opportunity to get $3K back when opting for a Prospera Credit Union mortgage.

To get the lowdown on what incentives are out there and discover how to get a mortgage approval, we spoke with Financial Solutions Manager at Prospera Credit Union, Barbara Mleczak.

Check out the first-time buyer incentives

The 2022 Federal budget included a range of measures to try and help Canadians buy their first home.

The First-Time Home Buyer Incentive (FTHBI) which allows eligible first-time homebuyers to lower their borrowing costs by sharing the cost of buying a home with the government, was extended to 2025.

Starting in 2023, a new Tax-Free First Home Savings Account will allow first-time homebuyers to save $8K per year to a maximum of $40K per person towards the purchase of a home — contributions would be tax-deductible (like an RRSP) and withdrawals will be non-taxable (like a TFSA).

The First-Time Home Buyers’ Tax Credit amount was doubled to $10,000 which will provide up to $1.5K in direct support to homebuyers who purchased on or after January 1, 2022.

Mleczak advises those looking to get into the market to also be aware they can also take advantage of property transfer tax exemptions, newly built home exemptions, and the Home Buyer’s Plan, where you can withdraw up to $35K from your RRSP to buy or build a home.

Ensure you are eligible

Eligibility criteria and the government incentives can change so Mleczak recommends always checking government websites for the most up-to-date information. And she strongly advises speaking to a qualified mortgage advisor before making financial commitments towards owning your home.

“[The FTHBI] is a complex program with certain eligibility requirements. For example, if you are purchasing in Vancouver or Victoria, your annual qualifying income can’t exceed $150K [and it applies to homes] that cost $675K or less,” she tells Daily Hive.

“You can look up homes in your pre-qualified price range through realtor.ca or you can ask your realtor to send you listings within your area of choice and budget range,” Mleczak says. “Realistically, you can still find one- and two-bedroom condos today within that price range in some areas of the Lower Mainland.”

Keep in regular contact with your realtor because new real estate listings come up daily.

Don’t use online mortgage calculators — speak to an expert

Rather than looking for mortgage tips on social media or using an online calculator, Mleczak recommends speaking to a mortgage expert who’s on top of the latest tips and tricks to help you succeed.

“Keep in mind that a lot of the online mortgage calculators will not take into consideration the stress test which will lower the mortgage amount you can qualify for,” she says.

Get your finances in order

A mortgage expert will examine your debt-to-income ratio, your net worth, and your credit history.

“I recommend keeping stable employment for at least two years prior to applying for a mortgage as it can strengthen your application significantly,” says Mleczak. “If you are self-employed, you will have ideally filed at least two years’ worth of tax returns.”

Your net worth is calculated by taking your total assets (e.g. cash and investments) and subtracting your liabilities (i.e. personal loans, credit cards, student loans, unpaid taxes, and mortgages). “Sadly, we won’t include designer handbags or shoes in this calculation,” says Mleczak.

Next comes your credit history — the importance of which Mleczak can’t emphasize enough.

“I don’t think we as teenagers were taught enough about the importance of maintaining a good credit score,” she says. “This is why it is important to start building a clean credit history as soon as you turn 19 in BC.”

Be prepared for closing costs

It’s not just the downpayment and the monthly mortgage payments you need to consider, but closing costs and renovations too.

“There are also various closing costs you may not be aware of such as mortgage default insurance premiums (if you are putting less than 20% down), home insurance premiums, moving costs, utility hook-up charges, title insurance, legal costs, and more.”

There could be other hidden costs too, like renovations.

“The general rule of thumb is that you should allow for a minimum of 1% of your purchase price for closing costs,” says Mleczak.

That’s why Prospera is offering a mortgage cash incentive of up to $3K for a limited time to assist with some of these costs.

Keep an open mind

Once you get a mortgage approval, Mleczak advises home seekers to “keep an open mind when searching for your first home.”

“I like to remind my members that your first home may not be your dream home. As you build equity and perhaps renovate, you may build enough equity room to purchase that dream home later down the road.”

All of Prospera’s mortgages are portable so you’ll have the flexibility to transfer that mortgage to a different property during your mortgage term.

“Be open to looking for a home that may require minor repairs/renovations and don’t be afraid to ask for help from family members,” says Mleczak, who often sees first-time buyers getting help from their parents.

To find out more about Prospera Credit Union and their $3K cashback offer, visit their website.