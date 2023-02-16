NewsVentureShoppingMoneyCanada

The votes are in: These are Canada's products of the year 2023

Feb 16 2023, 4:04 pm
Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

Canadian consumers have voted for their favourite products in 2023, and the results are in.

Product of The Year has been operating in 45 countries for 35 years. It announces its winning products in February each year after conducting a nationally representative study of consumers.

This time, 4,000 Canadians voted on products based on design, function, packaging, ingredients, quality, and innovation. From chips and dips to mattresses and beauty serums, they went through them all, and we finally have a list of the best.

Here are Canada’s top products of the year in all the categories:

  • Appetizers | Columbus Charcuterie, per category Tasting Board – Hormel Canada
  • Appliances | Vida by PADERNO 12″ Outdoor Gas Pizza Oven – Canadian Tire
  • Beauty | Garnier Vitamin C Brightening Serum – L’Oréal Canada
  • Better For You Snacks Go Pure Soft Baked Oatmeal Bars – Biscuits Leclerc
  • Bread | Country Harvest Everything Bread – Wonderbrands
  • Breakfast Foods | All-Day Breakfast Mini Quick Cook Hash Brown Patties – Cavendish Farms
  • Cheese | Armstrong Cheese Mmmm Bacon Natural Shredded Cheese – Saputo Dairy Products Canada
  • Cheese Snacks | Armstrong Cheese Combos – Saputo Dairy Products Canada
  • Chocolate | Caramilk Salted Caramel – Mondelēz Canada
  • Crispy Appetizers | Western Family Tempura Fried Pickle Chips – Pattison Food Group
  • Dips | Renée’s Dips – The Kraft Heinz Company
  • Enhanced Water Bai Antioxidant Infusion® – Keurig Dr Pepper Canada
  • Frozen Appetizers – Cheese Bites | Western Family Everything Bagel Bites – Pattison Food Group
  • Gluten-Free | Oreo Gluten Free – Mondelēz Canada
  • Household Paper Product Mouche Bamboo Facial Tissues – Mouche Inc.
  • Kitchenware & Cookware KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment for Stand Mixers – Whirlpool Canada
  • Mattress TEMPUR-Align® Medium Mattress – Tempur-Pedic
  • Personal Care & Wellness | Dove Refillable Deodorant – Unilever
  • Plant-based Beverage | Silk Nextmilk – Danone Canada
  • Plant-based Cheese Babybel® Plant-based – Fromageries Bel Canada
  • Prepared Foods Longo’s Tahini Filled Falafel Bites – Longo Brothers Fruit Market
  • Snacking Crackers Crispers Fiery Jalapeño – Mondelēz Canada
  • Snacks Chips Ahoy! Mashup – Mondelēz Canada
  • Soups & Sauces Cracker Barrel Cheese Sauce Kit – Lactalis Canada
  • Sustainable Product Ziploc® Compostable Sandwich Bags – SC Johnson

Are you surprised by any of the winners?

Read more about each item, its pricing, its features, and the reasons it won in Product of The Year’s full report here.

Happy shopping!

