The votes are in: These are Canada's products of the year 2023

Canadian consumers have voted for their favourite products in 2023, and the results are in.

Product of The Year has been operating in 45 countries for 35 years. It announces its winning products in February each year after conducting a nationally representative study of consumers.

This time, 4,000 Canadians voted on products based on design, function, packaging, ingredients, quality, and innovation. From chips and dips to mattresses and beauty serums, they went through them all, and we finally have a list of the best.

Here are Canada’s top products of the year in all the categories:

Appetizers | Columbus Charcuterie, per category Tasting Board – Hormel Canada

Columbus Charcuterie, per category Tasting Board – Appliances | Vida by PADERNO 12″ Outdoor Gas Pizza Oven – Canadian Tire

Vida by PADERNO 12″ Outdoor Gas Pizza Oven – Beauty | Garnier Vitamin C Brightening Serum – L’Oréal Canada

Garnier Vitamin C Brightening Serum – Better For You Snacks | Go Pure Soft Baked Oatmeal Bars – Biscuits Leclerc

Go Pure Soft Baked Oatmeal Bars – Bread | Country Harvest Everything Bread – Wonderbrands

Country Harvest Everything Bread – Breakfast Foods | All-Day Breakfast Mini Quick Cook Hash Brown Patties – Cavendish Farms

All-Day Breakfast Mini Quick Cook Hash Brown Patties – Cheese | Armstrong Cheese Mmmm Bacon Natural Shredded Cheese – Saputo Dairy Products Canada

Armstrong Cheese Mmmm Bacon Natural Shredded Cheese – Cheese Snacks | Armstrong Cheese Combos – Saputo Dairy Products Canada

Armstrong Cheese Combos – Chocolate | Caramilk Salted Caramel – Mondelēz Canada

Caramilk Salted Caramel – Crispy Appetizers | Western Family Tempura Fried Pickle Chips – Pattison Food Group

Western Family Tempura Fried Pickle Chips – Dips | Renée’s Dips – The Kraft Heinz Company

Renée’s Dips – Enhanced Water | Bai Antioxidant Infusion® – Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Bai Antioxidant Infusion® – Frozen Appetizers – Cheese Bites | Western Family Everything Bagel Bites – Pattison Food Group

Western Family Everything Bagel Bites – Gluten-Free | Oreo Gluten Free – Mondelēz Canada

Oreo Gluten Free – Household Paper Product | Mouche Bamboo Facial Tissues – Mouche Inc.

Mouche Bamboo Facial Tissues – Kitchenware & Cookware | KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment for Stand Mixers – Whirlpool Canada

KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment for Stand Mixers – Mattress | TEMPUR-Align® Medium Mattress – Tempur-Pedic

TEMPUR-Align® Medium Mattress – Personal Care & Wellness | Dove Refillable Deodorant – Unilever

Dove Refillable Deodorant – Plant-based Beverage | Silk Nextmilk – Danone Canada

Silk Nextmilk – Plant-based Cheese | Babybel® Plant-based – Fromageries Bel Canada

Babybel® Plant-based – Prepared Foods | Longo’s Tahini Filled Falafel Bites – Longo Brothers Fruit Market

Longo’s Tahini Filled Falafel Bites – Snacking Crackers | Crispers Fiery Jalapeño – Mondelēz Canada

Crispers Fiery Jalapeño – Snacks | Chips Ahoy! Mashup – Mondelēz Canada

Chips Ahoy! Mashup – Soups & Sauces | Cracker Barrel Cheese Sauce Kit – Lactalis Canada

Cracker Barrel Cheese Sauce Kit – Sustainable Product | Ziploc® Compostable Sandwich Bags – SC Johnson

Are you surprised by any of the winners?

Read more about each item, its pricing, its features, and the reasons it won in Product of The Year’s full report here.

Happy shopping!