Ouch! Fishing charter business owner fined $10,000 for feeding this animal

One Prince Rupert boat owner found out the hard way that feeding animals has consequences for humans, too.

Curtis Ireland, owner of West Coast Renegade Fishing Charters, was fined $10,000 on June 19 for feeding seals in violation of marine mammal regulations.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada revealed the incident in a news release and noted that feeding seals is a violation of Canada’s Fisheries Act as it goes against efforts to conserve and protect Canada’s wildlife, biodiversity, fisheries, and environments.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) officers received notice about fish charter operators feeding seals in the Prince Rupert area. They launched an investigation and decided that Ireland was disturbing the seals by feeding them.

It was determined that Ireland was cleaning fish dockside after a fishing charter trip and then feeding the seals as a form of entertainment for his clients.

The officers also noted that several children were close to the marina when the illegal feeding activity was taking place.

Ireland had previously pleaded guilty in Fall 2022 to feeding the seals on two separate occasions in 2020 at the Cow Bay Marina in Prince Rupert.

The judge set the hefty $10,000 fine after determining that Ireland had the knowledge and duty to follow the regulations as the owner of a charter boat company.

It was decided that Ireland’s actions displayed a lack of respect for the law and a lack of care about the consequences for the seals.

If Ireland didn’t abide by the regulations before, he definitely will now.

DFO is asking that anyone with information on activities of this nature contact the DFO Pacific region’s toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336, or email the details to [email protected].