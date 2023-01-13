“A Freudian nightmare”: Prince Harry’s "Spare" has some real shocking TMI moments (VIDEOS)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare has probably been blowing up your timeline.

People are loving the piping hot tea from the shocking claims that include a violent argument between Harry and Prince William and King Charles joking about Harry’s true parentage.

But there are more moments in the book that had readers shook.

Clips of Harry narrating the Spare audiobook have been circulating on social media. In them, the royal gets extremely descriptive about his *ahem* royal privates.

In one clip, Harry talks about his time in the British Army “where more than 100 boys lived in proximity.”

“We ate together, bathed together, slept together… Everyone knew everyone’s business down to who was circumcised and who wasn’t,” he reads. “We called it ‘Roundheads vs. Cavaliers.'”

In another clip, the Duke of Sussex recounts the time when his nether regions were injured during Prince William’s 2011 wedding.

“My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized. The last place I wanted to be was Frostnipistan,” he reads.

He then goes on to describe a moment that one person has deemed a “Freudian nightmare.”

“She’d urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream,” Harry reads, talking about a friend recommending treatment for his injured privates.

“My mum used to use that on her lips. You want me to put that on my todger?”

“It works, Harry. Trust me.”

“I found a tube and the minute I opened it the smell transported me through time. I felt as if my mother was right there in the room. Then I took a smidge and applied it … down there. ‘Weird’ doesn’t really do the feeling justice.”

This book is a Freudian nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PPJtjPXWvq — Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023

The internet reacted hilariously.

“The overshare in this book is horrendous 😭😫,” said one TikToker who made a video of her reacting to the lines.

“Did Prince Harry have a word count he desperately had to hit, because why this story?!??! 🤣,” said another TikTok user.

One content creator got creative and imagined how the sound engineer for Harry’s audiobook reacted to these explicit excerpts.

A moment of silence for the sound engineer who recorded Prince Harry’s audiobook 😳🫣 #princeharry #spare pic.twitter.com/JFggeCHUp4 — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) January 12, 2023

The memoir has already broken records, becoming Indigo’s fastest-selling non-fiction book ever.

Are you planning to read Spare?