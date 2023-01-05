"He tried to gaslight Harry": People react to shocking claims in Prince Harry's memoir

NewsCuratedCelebritiesCanada

Prince Harry's memoir

Jan 5 2023
Editor’s note: This article mentions physical abuse, which could be disturbing to some readers.

According to Reuters, Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, was scheduled for release on January 10, but copies have already been spotted in bookstores in Madrid, and details in the book have people talking.

Perhaps one of the most shocking claims in the memoir was an argument between Harry and Prince William that turned violent. According to a passage obtained by The Guardian, a “piping hot” William apparently visited Nottingham Cottage to complain to Harry about his wife, Meghan Markle.

“It all happened so fast. So very fast,” Harry states in his book. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Afterwards, Harry claims William told him not to tell Meghan about what happened.

“You mean that you attacked me?” asked Harry.

William allegedly responded, “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

Many people have taken to Twitter to express their shock, with some jokingly comparing the situation to Will Smith’s infamous slap.

“Spare” by Prince Harry/Amazon.ca

However, others were angered by how people are making light of the alleged abuse.

It’s not just William’s alleged attack that Harry discusses in his book.

In another excerpt, Harry addresses the decades-old rumour about his true parentage and claims that King Charles made jokes about Princess Diana’s former lover, Major James Hewitt.

In a section seen by Page Six, Harry writes, “Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophizing … Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?

“He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”

One Twitter user points out that it’s “the epitome of child abuse.”

Spare is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.ca.

