"He tried to gaslight Harry": People react to shocking claims in Prince Harry's memoir

Editor’s note: This article mentions physical abuse, which could be disturbing to some readers.

According to Reuters, Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, was scheduled for release on January 10, but copies have already been spotted in bookstores in Madrid, and details in the book have people talking.

Perhaps one of the most shocking claims in the memoir was an argument between Harry and Prince William that turned violent. According to a passage obtained by The Guardian, a “piping hot” William apparently visited Nottingham Cottage to complain to Harry about his wife, Meghan Markle.

“It all happened so fast. So very fast,” Harry states in his book. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Afterwards, Harry claims William told him not to tell Meghan about what happened.

“You mean that you attacked me?” asked Harry.

William allegedly responded, “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

Many people have taken to Twitter to express their shock, with some jokingly comparing the situation to Will Smith’s infamous slap.

The people who clutched their pearls at the Will Smith slap had better be giving the same energy to the Fresh Prince of Wales. — Nicola Thorp (@nicolathorp_) January 5, 2023

However, others were angered by how people are making light of the alleged abuse.

My favorite kinds of complainers are the ones who say Prince Harry should “move on” as if 37 years of behind the scenes abuse aimed at him & constant media attacks on his wife is just something people, even famous people, should take nonstop. Even if it leads to suicide. — 𝒟𝓊𝒸𝒽𝑒𝓈𝓈 💮𝒻 𝒜𝓅𝓅𝒶𝓁𝒶𝒸𝒽𝒾𝒶 (@vaguelyvirgo) January 5, 2023

People making jokes about Prince Harry being assaulted and injured by Prince William are as vile as William was when he tried to gaslight Harry by denying he attacked him short afterwards. Shame on y’all. The emotional abuse and assault that man inflicted is no joke.#SPARE — Emma Bunton + Alexandra Stan | Stream Rainbows 🌈 (@emmabuntonworld) January 5, 2023

Everyday victims of abuse of any kind are encouraged to speak up and yet I see some people on this app justifying or downplaying a violent assault on #PrinceHarry by #PrinceWilliamIsABully That’s why some victims DON’T speak up and eventually take their own lives, stop it #Spare — NtokozoMFG (@NtokozoMg) January 5, 2023

Every single person in my replies doubting Harry is the type of person I described in my tweet. Enablers, gas lighters, abusers. Those are the people who think abuse is normal. — Mire Marke (@MireMarke) January 5, 2023

It’s not just William’s alleged attack that Harry discusses in his book.

In another excerpt, Harry addresses the decades-old rumour about his true parentage and claims that King Charles made jokes about Princess Diana’s former lover, Major James Hewitt.

In a section seen by Page Six, Harry writes, “Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophizing … Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?

“He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”

One Twitter user points out that it’s “the epitome of child abuse.”

For Charles to say that his son is not his,in a jokingly manner numerous times, is the epitome of child abuse. Charles is an adulterous, disgraceful man that caused the same abuse to Diana that he has thrown upon Prince Harry & his wife. Step down@RoyalFamily #GoodKingHarry — debrajean (@debrajeanmarie) January 5, 2023

