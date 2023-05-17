Prince Harry and Meghan involved in "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mom Doria Ragland were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi in New York City.

A spokesperson for the prince provided a statement obtained by multiple news outlets saying that the chase lead to “multiple near collisions.”

The car chase occurred after the trio attended an awards ceremony hosted by the Ms. Foundation for Women, where Meghan received an award.

The Sussex-Ragland Family is stunning tonight! Check out Prince Harry, Meghan, and Mama Doria. 🫶✨#CongratulationsMeghan pic.twitter.com/Kf5rRDSXGz — ✨Amelie 🕰️✨ (@TheLakesDuchess) May 16, 2023

Photos that have surfaced on social media show Harry, Meghan, and Ragland in a taxi during the chase, according to Reuters.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.”

The NYPD has declined to comment, according to Vanity Fair.

There are several photos and videos of Meghan, Harry and Ragland entering and exiting the event.

Saw a crowd outside a parking lot. Realized they were waiting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to arrive for the Women of Vision Awards. I stayed around long enough to catch them for a few seconds. pic.twitter.com/SaFTMhdHXI — anDrew (@Starshapedgummy) May 17, 2023

They were reportedly followed by photographers in blacked-out vehicles and were chased by paparazzi, despite being confronted by police.