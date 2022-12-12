NewsCanadaMediaCanada

CTV anchor claps back at viewer who wants her off air for being "heavily pregnant"

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Dec 12 2022, 2:33 pm
CTV anchor claps back at viewer who wants her off air for being "heavily pregnant"
@CTVKathyLe/Twitter

Longtime CTV anchor Kathy Le has addressed one viewer who decided to send in an email to get her off the air simply because she’s visibly pregnant.

“Heavly [sic] pregnant woman on prime time TV,” the viewer, only known as Andrew, titled the email. He did not elaborate in the email body much, either.

“C’mon get this woman off TV,” he wrote. “We tolerate it up to four months. Please.”

And Le responded directly on Saturday.

“I’m grateful to have been able to work very close to the end of my pregnancy,” wrote the award-winning journalist on Twitter. “And I hope that every time this viewer saw me on TV passed [sic] 4 months, it pissed him off more,” concluding the tweet with the hashtag #somepeople.

Le also aptly signed her reply with “Yours truly, Heavily Pregnant Woman.”

Her followers couldn’t help but roast Andrew and laugh, calling him pathetic, insecure, and even an incel. On the other hand, Le received good wishes and love from people in the replies, many of whom said they loved watching her throughout her pregnancy.

The Canadian Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination related to pregnancy.

“Pregnancy-related discrimination is a form of sex discrimination,” the Canadian Human Rights Commission states on its website. “Discriminatory practices related to pregnancy, such as negative treatment, refusal to hire or promote, termination of employment, or harassment, are against the law under the Act.”

We hope Andrew isn’t in charge of hiring people, wherever he works. 👀

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Canada
+ Media
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.