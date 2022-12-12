CTV anchor claps back at viewer who wants her off air for being "heavily pregnant"

Longtime CTV anchor Kathy Le has addressed one viewer who decided to send in an email to get her off the air simply because she’s visibly pregnant.

“Heavly [sic] pregnant woman on prime time TV,” the viewer, only known as Andrew, titled the email. He did not elaborate in the email body much, either.

“C’mon get this woman off TV,” he wrote. “We tolerate it up to four months. Please.”

And Le responded directly on Saturday.

I’m grateful to have been able to work very close to the end of my pregnancy and I hope that every time this viewer saw me on TV passed 4 months it pissed him off more. #somepeople Yours Truly

Heavily Pregnant Woman 😆 pic.twitter.com/MrIDWPBihC — Kathy Le (@CTVKathyLe) December 10, 2022

“I’m grateful to have been able to work very close to the end of my pregnancy,” wrote the award-winning journalist on Twitter. “And I hope that every time this viewer saw me on TV passed [sic] 4 months, it pissed him off more,” concluding the tweet with the hashtag #somepeople.

Le also aptly signed her reply with “Yours truly, Heavily Pregnant Woman.”

Her followers couldn’t help but roast Andrew and laugh, calling him pathetic, insecure, and even an incel. On the other hand, Le received good wishes and love from people in the replies, many of whom said they loved watching her throughout her pregnancy.

😂😂😂😂 imagine being such an insecure, pathetic man that seeing a pregnant woman on TV with an obvious baby bump bothers you SO much that you write in a complaint…instead of just turning off the damn tv or crying about it in the shower. — ♡°• 𝔐𝔦𝔰𝔰𝔖𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔨𝔞 •°♡ (@EarlGreyTea_pls) December 11, 2022

Strong incel vibes there. — gonecoastal (@Boxofrain69) December 10, 2022

The Canadian Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination related to pregnancy.

“Pregnancy-related discrimination is a form of sex discrimination,” the Canadian Human Rights Commission states on its website. “Discriminatory practices related to pregnancy, such as negative treatment, refusal to hire or promote, termination of employment, or harassment, are against the law under the Act.”

We hope Andrew isn’t in charge of hiring people, wherever he works. 👀