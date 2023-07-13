Editor’s note: This article contains examples of racism and transphobia.

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh and designer Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu are expecting their second baby. Their pregnancy announcement seems to have triggered some people on social media, who took this as an opportunity to make racist remarks.

Singh and Sidhu, who got married in 2018 and had their first child, Anhad, in January 2022, shared the news on their social media.

“Gurkiran and I would like to officially announce that Anhad just got the biggest promotion of her life,” Singh tweeted alongside a picture of the family, showing a visibly pregnant Sidhu. “She’s going to be a big sister!!”

“We are so excited for baby #2, can’t wait for our little family to grow 💕🌸” Sidhu shared on Instagram.

.@Gurkirankaur_ and I would like to officially announce that Anhad just got the biggest promotion of her life… she’s going to be a big sister!! We couldn’t be happier to welcome baby #2 🙏🏽🥰 pic.twitter.com/KAnxjWgyWK — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) July 13, 2023

Guy, we might not see eye to eye on politics but I’m excited for you and your family. Dad to dad, congrats. — Lane Cuthbert Financial (@LaneC_Financial) July 13, 2023

Lots of love and good wishes flooded the comments.

Congratulations came even from Singh’s political opponents, who seriously needed to clarify that they disagreed with Singh’s policies, even though no one had asked.

Congratulations, that doesn’t mean I agree with your policies. — RSSandhu (@RRSSandhu) July 13, 2023

But it didn’t take long for the negativity to pour in. The couple was racially attacked on the Twitter pregnancy announcement for their Sikh faith and Indian ancestry.

I have a Sikh land owner who owns over 500 rental properties. I’ve been doing masonry work for over 3 months. I’ve demanded he pay me but now he has “quality issues” and refuses payment. 🙄 When will you Sikhs learn that you’re not in India any longer? And that the rich and… — Triagulon 🇳🇱 🇨🇦 (@JewMedia) July 13, 2023

Can you not take a break from being an asshole for even 5 minutes ? All you people do is spread hate. — joe smith (@averagejsmit2) July 13, 2023

Even their 1.5-year-old daughter and unborn child weren’t spared from mindless hate.

Great. More freeloaders. — Here for the memes (@onlymemesbro) July 13, 2023

Oh goody another Justin groupie — andrew 🇵🇱🇨🇦 (@andrew894711841) July 13, 2023

I’m standing by for your announcement on Anhads Transition. Because love is love. So eventually you’ll have the perfect family a boy and girl. Again because love is love.. You said so… — SavageChucky (@violenceisfun1) July 13, 2023

However, on Instagram, Sidhu’s post appears to have more positive comments from friends, family members, and followers.

People are congratulating her on the pregnancy; some have even left reassuring tips to deal with the chaos of raising multiple small children.

No due date has been announced yet.