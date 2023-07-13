NewsCanadaCanada

Jagmeet Singh and Gurkiran Kaur's pregnancy announcement met with racist attacks

Jul 13 2023, 7:40 pm
Editor’s note: This article contains examples of racism and transphobia.

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh and designer Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu are expecting their second baby. Their pregnancy announcement seems to have triggered some people on social media, who took this as an opportunity to make racist remarks.

Singh and Sidhu, who got married in 2018 and had their first child, Anhad, in January 2022, shared the news on their social media.

“Gurkiran and I would like to officially announce that Anhad just got the biggest promotion of her life,” Singh tweeted alongside a picture of the family, showing a visibly pregnant Sidhu. “She’s going to be a big sister!!”

“We are so excited for baby #2, can’t wait for our little family to grow 💕🌸” Sidhu shared on Instagram.

Lots of love and good wishes flooded the comments.

Congratulations came even from Singh’s political opponents, who seriously needed to clarify that they disagreed with Singh’s policies, even though no one had asked.

But it didn’t take long for the negativity to pour in. The couple was racially attacked on the Twitter pregnancy announcement for their Sikh faith and Indian ancestry.

Even their 1.5-year-old daughter and unborn child weren’t spared from mindless hate.

However, on Instagram, Sidhu’s post appears to have more positive comments from friends, family members, and followers.

People are congratulating her on the pregnancy; some have even left reassuring tips to deal with the chaos of raising multiple small children.

No due date has been announced yet.

