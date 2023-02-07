What would you do with USD$754.6 million (CAD$1,013,592,188)? One lottery player will certainly have plenty of reasons to celebrate (and a lot to figure out!) after winning the massive life-changing jackpot.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was in November 2022. It took three months, and 34 draws until someone finally won — the first time someone won the jackpot this year. The prize had grown so much that it even made Powerball history.

“Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate to USD$754.6 million at the time of the drawing, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest US lottery jackpot ever won,” stated a release.

The winning ticket was purchased in Washington, and the winner managed to match all six numbers drawn in the Monday, February 6 drawing.

Before claiming the prize, here’s some helpful advice from an expert.

So exactly how much cash does that come out to?

Before taxes, the winner will choose between an annuitized prize of USD$754.6 million or a cash payment of USD$407.2 million (CAD$546,871,846).

According to Powerball, the odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Talk about lucky!

On November 7, 2022, someone in California won the biggest-ever Powerball prize — a record-breaking USD$2.04 billion (CAD$2,686,011,032).

Here are the top 10 biggest Powerball jackpots in the game’s history:

1. $2.04 billion (CAD$2,686,011,032) – November 7, 2022 – California

2. $1.586 billion (CAD$2,130,710,283.54) – January 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee

3. $768.4 million (CAD$1,032,306,293) – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

4. $758.7 million (CAD$1,019,141,451) – August 23, 2017 – Massachusetts

5. $754.6 million (CAD$1,013,634,030) – February 6, 2023 – Washington

6. $731.1 million (CAD$982,067,108) – January 20, 2021 – Maryland

7. $699.8 million (CAD$ 940,109,910) – October 4, 2021 – California

8. $687.8 million (CAD$924,093,629) – October 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York

9. $632.6 million (CAD$849,929,674) – January 5, 2022 – California, Wisconsin

10. $590.5 million (CAD$793,366,223) – May 18, 2013 – Florida

The next Powerball draw will take place on Wednesday, February 8, with an estimated jackpot worth US$20 million. Looking to get in on the action? Here’s how Canadians can play the lottery in the US.