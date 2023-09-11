Wrath of grapes: River of red wine floods Portuguese village after distillery tanks burst

It’s a not-so-happy hour for residents of a small village in Portugal after damaged distillery tanks sent a deluge of red wine down the streets.

The Portugal News reports that the incident occurred in São Lourenço do Bairro in Anadia. On the morning of September 10, 2.2 million litre tanks owned by local distillery Destilaria Levira burst, sending a river of red wine cascading down Rua de Cima.

According to reports, the local fire department blocked the flood and diverted the river of wine away from the river and into a field.

A definitely different type of flood A river of red wine flows through São Lourenco do Bairro in Portugal when the local distillery’s 2.2 million liter tanks burst Anadia Fire Department blocked the flood diverting it away from the river into a fieldpic.twitter.com/3AhIFt5rEH — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 11, 2023

There were no reported injuries, but at least one cellar was flooded. The liquid collected after the incident was then taken to a treatment plant.

In a Facebook post, the company explained that the wine contained in the two tanks had been fit for consumption. They’re also asking people to take photos of any damages caused by the incident as authorities investigate.

“We take full responsibility for the costs associated with damage cleanup and repair, with crews available to do it immediately,” the company stated. “We’re committed to resolving this situation as soon as possible.”

As clips of the raging river of red circulated online, wine lovers have a lot to say.

About to head to Portugal! pic.twitter.com/CpHDmUkOyQ — Ghost Host (@TheGhostHost) September 11, 2023

I was hoping it would show someone opening a door and diverting it into their house — Mark Le Dain (@mark_ledain) September 11, 2023

*floats away on a block of cheese* — Eliza Johnson (@elizjohns13) September 11, 2023

I’d set up a nice little table right here with some cheese, crackers and a big wine glass. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/Kod81WBwYb — 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒏 🪐 (@Hynek_Maneuver) September 11, 2023

How much you wanna bet someone was standing in the stream with a glass? 🍷🍷 — Albert Reynolds (@AlbertReyn_) September 11, 2023