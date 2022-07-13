Vacay by the sea: 11 fun things to do in charming Portsmouth, New Hampshire

The charming 20,000-resident town of Portsmouth, New Hampshire may not have the size of other big American spots, but the seaside locale might be the perfect summer getaway for folks looking to slip out of the hustle and bustle of busy urban Canadian cities.

Located at the mouth of the historic Piscataqua River, Portsmouth is full of history, water-based activities, land events, and of course, great seafood.

An easy 50-minute drive out of Boston Logan Airport, the nautical town of Portsmouth is full of charming streets, interesting history, luscious greenery, local shops, restaurants, bookstores, cafes, and antique spots.

The popular tourist destination borders the state of Maine and was founded nearly 400 years ago. Many of its colonial-style architecture is still intact and the port town’s historical district still has over 70 historic sites that can be visited by foot, bike, or boat ride, along the timeless Portsmouth Harbour Trail.

If Portsmouth is on your vacation-mode radar, here are some places to stay, eat, and check out in the charming US town.

Where to stay in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Located in the historic 140-year-old Portsmouth Brewing building, the Ale House Inn is centrally located in Portsmouth’s Market Square district, offering an easy walk to nearby restaurants, bars, shops, and all the history that makes the charming town so special.

Plus, the lobby has all-you-can-drink cold brew coffee. Perfect before you hit the streets.

What to do in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Prescott Park

If you’re hanging around Portsmouth, you have to check out the luscious 10-acre waterfront Prescott Park.

The park runs parallel with the Piscataqua River, is accessible by bike, and hosts a slew of outdoor activities throughout the summer months, including the popular Prescott Park Arts Festival.

Islands and Harbor Bike Tour

Soak up all the sights and sounds of Portsmouth with a 12-mile tour of the town.

Cycle through historical landmarks, museums, and hear all about the history of the 400-year-old city.

The route’s prized stop is an outdoor tour of Wentworth by the Sea — one of New Hampshire’s surviving Gilded Age grand hotels. A truly mesmerizing mix of traditional grandeur and modern style.

Museum of New Art (MONA)

The Museum of New Art (MONA) has 6,800 sq ft dedicated exclusively to contemporary art in a fresh, new space.

Mix in a little bit of Portsmouth’s old with a lot of the art scene’s new.

Odiorne Point State Park

Odiorne Point State Park offers a breathtaking view of New Hampshire’s 18-mile coastline. Take a seat on a wooden picnic table and soak up the timeless sights and oceanic smells of the coast.

USS Albacore Submarine and Museum

Portsmouth was one of the US Navy’s first nuclear-powered submarine manufacturing yards and the USS Albacore Submarine and Museum is devoted entirely to it.

Check out real-life Navy ships that were used from 1953 to 1972.

Strawbery Banke Museum

The Strawbery Banke Museum is a 10-acre outdoor museum dedicated to Portsmouth houses that are 300-plus years old.

Tours about the houses feature original founders, some costumed role players, crafts to buy, gorgeous gardens, and some seriously great photo ops.

Where to eat in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Portsmouth Brewery

The Portsmouth Brewery is located right in the heart of the town and is the city’s original craft brewery, dishing out tasty bites and crisp beer since 1991.

Featuring sports on TV, live music, and friendly staff, grab yourself some fish and chips and hang out with the locals.

River House

The River House offers seasonal fish, meats, and quality dishes for tourists looking for a brilliant waterfront patio. Soak up the outdoors with some local seafood — what else could you need?

Earth Eagle Brewings

Earth Eagle Brewings is a craft brewery, brewpub, and homebrew shop all under one roof. If you want some quality ales, IPs, or stouts, this charming brewhouse has it all, including hearty meals and a comfy patio.

Martingale Wharf

The Martingale Wharf is a staple in Portsmouth that’s been around for almost 100 years.

Knock back some imported wine right on the waterfront, thanks to a massive seaside terrace.