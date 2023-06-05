Canadian rising music star is ready to take his fans on a journey

Vancouver rapper and rising star Teon Gibbs has known since he was in grade school that being an artist was in his future.

“Me and my friend Lewis performed a re-write to Nas’s ‘I Can’ when we were in Grade 7 at a school talent show,” Gibbs told Daily Hive. “That was the moment I knew I loved performing.

“I kept writing things over the years — some good, some trash — but it kind of became my way of expressing myself. I think it has always been my dream career.”

Gibbs’s fan base continues to grow thanks to his recent performance on Portside Live, a new online concert and interview series in partnership with Daily Hive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teon Gibbs 🇧🇼🇨🇦 (@teongibbs100)

You might also like: Canadian musician following family's footsteps discovers international fans

New Canadian concert series aims to be the “Tiny Desk of the North"

Asian Heritage Month is a time of "hope" for prolific Canadian artist

Portside Live profiles popular and emerging artists while giving viewers an opportunity to get to know the band beyond the stage. Gibbs said that it will be an opportunity for music lovers to “hear the range.”

“When you hear rap music, you think of Rookie SZN,” explained Gibbs. “That’s the energy we give in the typical rapper box. But then we start genre-bending and go on a journey. I’m big on that. The artist’s live performance should be a journey, it should be an experience.”

Gibbs, the founder of 100 Collective Records, is inspired by his own life experiences in his music. The acclaimed hip-hop artist is originally from Botswana and has lived in the UK, South Africa, and Angola.

“I believe my best work always comes from when I write from my own personal experiences. Whether that’s a relationship, how I grew up, where I’m at, where I want to be, or who I want to be. That’s what I like writing about.

“I would definitely say my international background has had a huge influence on my music. When I did my collab project with IAMTHELIVING, we were able to connect on a London level. I was spitting over garage beats. I speak Setswana on a bunch of my records. That’s my journey, that’s who I am.”

The self-proclaimed “embodiment of determination” also spent some quality time in Kelowna, BC, which is near and dear to 100 Collective.

“Kelowna is actually where I went to audio school and that’s where we [100 Collective] throw our music conference, Culture Con,” said Gibbs. “I’m big on BC and re-investing in my community and the artists around me.

“The 100 Collective launched in August of 2022. I want to create an avenue where we are able to put out some of the best hip-hop and R&B in the country and be able to build artists and the opportunities they have. I’d love to see our artists touring Europe and being booked for huge festivals.”

Gibbs is also gearing up for the release of a new record on Friday, June 16, produced by multiplatinum producer and songwriter Jarrel the Young and three-time Grammy winner Chin Injeti. He is also working on another EP for release this fall.

“I’m proud to say that I’m an artist, and I like to take risks and challenge myself to grow within my art,” Gibbs said. “I’ve learned that nothing in life comes easy so I’ve had to really believe and trust in myself.

“What I love most about performing is the energy. The engagement with a crowd. There is no better feeling than pulling into a city in the middle of nowhere that has a full room and feeling people connect with you. That’s like my version of going to the playoffs and competing for a championship.”