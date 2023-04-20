Canadian musician following family's footsteps discovers international fans

Vancouver singer-songwriter Ivan Hartle has performed all across Western Canada, and entertaining a live audience still thrills him every time he steps onstage.

“Playing live is what I enjoy most about being a musician,” Hartle told Daily Hive. “For as long as I can remember, picking up a guitar and singing is something I do practically every single day.

“Whether it’s a good, bad, or indifferent kind of day, music has meant everything to me. Now getting to do that for a living, and in front of an audience, is a dream. Sharing the energy of a live performance in a room of fellow music lovers is tough to describe, and it’s what I keep coming back for.”

Hartle is connecting with fans in a new way thanks to his recent performance on Portside Live, a new online concert and interview series in partnership with Daily Hive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I V A N H A R T L E (@ivanhartlemusic)

You might also like: New Canadian concert series aims to be the “Tiny Desk of the North"

Fyre Festival II is apparently happening and the internet is bamboozled

Canadian model shines as first queer, plus-size Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie (PHOTOS)

Portside Live profiles popular and emerging artists while giving viewers an opportunity to get to know the band beyond the stage. For Hartle, it was also a chance to show off the musicians that he shares the spotlight with.

“The Portside Live performance includes the last four singles of mine that I have released: ‘Feelin’ Like,’ ‘More to Find,’ ‘Shine,’ and ‘Lovin’ on Ya,'” shared Hartle. “You’ll hear the incredible band that I play with, including Matt Storm on guitar and backing vocals, Yamil Chain-Haddad on bass, and Trent Otter on drums, and a collection of songs with grooves and melodies I’m very proud of.”

The opportunity to perform in the concert and interview series came from a long-time connection with two of Portside Live’s founders, Executive Producer Keivan Hirji and Producer and Showrunner Will John.

You can watch Ivan Hartle on an episode of Portside Live below:

“I actually went to high school with both Keivan and Will,” explained Hartle. “When Keivan reached out about this project, it was a quick yes on my end. This was the first time we worked together professionally, but it was an awesome experience.

“Keivan, Will and their whole team clearly have a passion for Portside Live, and I feel very fortunate to be one of the artists showcased.”

Hartle’s said that he is proud to be following in his family’s musical footsteps. His father is a musician and one of his older brothers has his own project called iamforest.

His own journey has taken him to open mics around Vancouver and even as far as a talent show in the Caribbean.

“My first prominent memory of performing music was in the Dominican Republic when I was there playing baseball with the Canadian Junior National team,” shared Hartle. “We were housed at a resort for the 10 days we were there, and one of the nights was a ‘talent show’ type thing. Somehow, a guitar was dug up and I got on stage and performed a song. What a memory.”

Hartle has made many more exciting memories throughout his career, including opening for Jon and Roy, performing in North Vancouver’s Shipyards Festival and Surrey’s Fusion Festival, and headlining the McPherson Theatre in Victoria, BC.

However, one of his most treasured experiences was the time he realized he had a growing fan base in the Netherlands.

“It was very cool how this came to be, or more so how I clued in that I was getting airplay on Netherlands’ national NPO Radio 2. I wasn’t contacted, nor had I contacted them, but I started noticing on my music account that I was getting Shazams from a bunch of different cities throughout the Netherlands.

“Initially I downplayed it, but a friend of mine suggested that I might be on a national radio station there. After a little digging, I found myself getting regular plays on a Soul and Jazz show on the station. I was humbled to find that out, and obviously, it’s pretty surreal to know that the music that I wrote and recorded here in Vancouver has made its way across the globe.”

Fans in the Netherlands, as well as across Canada, will soon get to hear new music from Hartle. He is gearing up for another busy summer of live shows and will be releasing his first full-length album in 2023.

“I am a musician who is trying to find meaning through melody. I always hope that my ability to connect to my songs when playing live will resonate with those in the room.”

