15+ bucket list places to eat and drink in Portland

Portland, Oregon, is known for many things. The eclectic arts and music scene, the outdoor community, a rich wine country just a stone’s throw away, and of course, a truly diverse and sensational food scene.

We recently travelled to Oregon’s largest city to get a taste of what’s cooking at Portland’s restaurants, bars, coffee shops, food carts, and markets.

It’s worth noting that while in PDX, it might be good to leave the food adventure planning to the pros.

By that, we mean embarking on a guided walking tour with Lost Plate Food Tours or hopping onto two wheels with Cycle Portland for a tasty bike tour.

Both are excellent options and a great way to see and eat your way through the city with ease.

Whatever way you choose to explore, we wanted to share these 15+ bucket list places to eat and drink the next time you’re in Portland.

Southern comfort food, Northwest food values. That pretty much sums up Screen Door. This concept operates two locations in Portland and serves up some killer grub.

Think Crispy Fried Cornmeal-Crusted Catfish, Fried Chicken Tenders, and Seafood Jambalaya made with blackened local rockfish, Oregon bay shrimp, andouille sausage, and smoked oysters.

Screen Door offers brunch, dinner, and a selection of desserts at both of its outposts.

Address: 1131 NW Couch Street, Portland

Address: 2337 E Burnside, Portland

This Farmers Market takes place on the campus of Portland State University under a canopy of giant, lush elm trees. It’s quintessential Portland vibes here through and through.

Find it operating in downtown Portland Saturdays at the South Park Blocks between SW College and Montgomery Streets year-round.

In addition to pantry staples like kimchi, cheese, eggs, and veggies, marketgoers can enjoy a ton of grab-and-go grub like artisan baked goods, juices, and bites like steam-fried Chinese pies.

Address: Portland State University — 1927 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland

This BIPOC-owned, sneakerhead-themed coffee shop not only serves up delicious cups of Joe but also great vibes.

With a motto of “snob-free coffee” and a great selection of original merchandise, we’d highly recommend popping into Deadstock for your morning sip the next time you’re in Portland.

Address: 408 NW Couch Street, Portland

Moxy Portland Downtown is located in the West End Downtown district. In addition to being a great central place to lay your head at night, this spot boasts a day and nighttime drinking destination and hangout, Bar Moxy, right in the centre of its lobby.

The vibes at Moxy are laidback and funky. The hotel also has board games and food carts for guests and visitors to enjoy.

Address: 585 SW 10th Avenue, Portland

It wouldn’t be a Portland trip unless you hit up a food cart pod or two, and Cartopia is a great one to start with.

This is Portland’s original Eastside food cart pod and beer garden since 2008. With options like Chicken and Guns, BKK Pad Thai, and Pyro Pizza, it’s really easy to fill up quickly after arriving.

Address: 1207 SE Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland

While you will need to purchase an admission ticket for the Portland Japanese Garden entry to visit the Umami Café, we can assure you it’s worth it.

Located at the entrance of the stunning Garden, guests who head here can enjoy world-class Japanese tea from Tokyo-based Jugetsudo and delicious light snacks from a Japanese food company, Ajinomoto.

Address: 611 SW Kingston Drive, Portland

Since it landed on the inaugural 50 Best Bars in North America list, we had to check it out. Teardrop Lounge is a fun stop if you’re on a bit of a crawl in Portland’s Pearl District.

The menu here boasts a broad spectrum of well-known cocktails and many original sips too.

Address: 1015 NW Everett Street, Portland

Calling all tea lovers!

From the tea maker behind famous brands Stash and TAZO, Steven Smith also happened to co-found Smith Teamaker.

Folks who head to the Washington Street cafe and expect top-notch full-leaf teas, handmade in small batches in Portland. Enjoy teas and herbal infusions from all over the world at this spot.

Address: 110 SE Washington Street, Portland

One of Portland’s best ice cream spots, Fifty Licks operates three locations in the city.

The ice cream here is made from scratch with local ingredients like cage-free egg yolks. Find flavours like Fig & Chevre, French Toast, and the must-try Cornbread Honey Butter.

Multiple locations

If you’re going to make a reservation for a more elevated meal while in Portland, make it Quaintrelle.

The much-loved local restaurant serves Pacific Northwest-inspired eats and truly embodies that farm-to-table ethos Portland has been at the forefront of for years.

You really can’t go wrong letting Chef drive with the tasting menu.

Devour bites like oysters with watermelon, jalapeno, nuoc cham, and finger lime and focaccia with cultured butter, smoked salt, fennel pollen, and fermented garlic honey to name just a few.

Quaintrelle also offers a gorgeous array of cocktails, wines by the bottle and glass, and a handful of beers as well.

Address: 2032 SE Clinton Street, Portland

Another must-try food cart pod, you won’t be able to bike or walk by Hawthorne Asylum without stopping for a bite. This eccentric outdoor food court features food trucks and several communal wooden tables, as well as a fire pit for those chillier days. During our visit, we indulged in Chicken Pelmeni Dumplings and Kavvass and Smaaken Waffles with jam, lemon-vanilla Bavarian Cream, and fresh whipped cream too.

Address: 1080 SE Madison Street, Portland

Stumptown is another fantastic coffee spot to check out while in Portland. The concept operates two cafes in PDX, in The Ace Hotel, and on Belmont Street.

This brand is serious about sourcing its coffee, in fact, its coffee team spends about half the year in producing countries, meeting directly with our producer partners on their farms, at their mills, and in their cupping labs, according to its website.

If that’s not enough to convince you to snag a cup of Joe here, we don’t know what is!

Multiple locations

Another can’t-miss market if you are in Portland on a Saturday. Find this attraction in Portland’s Old Town/Chinatown neighbourhood where vendors are offering a plethora of arts and crafts.

You can also find some delicious casual grub at this open-air marketplace. The Portland Saturday Market is open Saturdays only until December 24.

Address: 2 SW Naito Parkway, Portland

Takibi is Japanese for bonfire, and this spot certainly sparked our curiosity. Described as a “groundbreaking restaurant,” this concept operates in partnership with Japanese outdoor outfitter, Snow Peak.

Japanese inspiration is everywhere in Takibi, and eats even have a Pacific Northwest flair.

Patrons who head here can expect seasonal eats made on a wood-burning hearth and a creative beverage program too.

Address: 2275 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland

Salt & Straw makes its ice cream in small batches by hand. It has locations in Oregon, Los Angeles, San Diego, the Bay Area, the Seattle Area, Miami, and even at Disney Parks.

Treat lovers can find unique and innovative flavours like Wild-Foraged Berry Slab Pie, Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero, and Pear & Blue Cheese here.

Multiple locations

This iconic bubble gum pink-branded donut shop can’t be left off our list.

Voodoo Doughnuts was founded by Portlanders Kenneth “Cat Daddy” Pogson and Tres Shannon in 2000 after determining there were no donut shops in downtown Portland. In 2003 the duo opened a storefront in Old Town, and the rest is delicious history.

If you’re looking for a photo-op, snag the Voodoo Doll, a raised yeast doughnut filled with raspberry jelly topped with chocolate frosting and a pretzel stake.

Multiple locations

Portland’s newest food avenue, Morrison Market Food Hall, is open seven days a week and offers everything from burgers to shwarma and beyond.

During our visit, we tasted a birria taco from Mota y Limón Taqueria and it was great. The site is also currently home to Spice of Africa, Havana Station, Abu Omar, Obon Shokudo, The Golden Cat, and The Krazy Kokonut.

Address: 722 SE 10th Avenue, Portland

Rogue operates several locations in Oregon, and we checked out the Eastside Pub and Pilot Brewery to get a taste of the brand.

This outpost pours 36 limited-release Rogue brews in addition to 19 taps, which are reserved for other independent breweries from in and around the state.

The Eastside Pub and Pilot Brewery offers a lounge and games like cornhole, as well as a large outdoor dog-friendly patio.

Address: 928 SE 9th Avenue, Portland

Kenny & Zuke’s is a deli that’s been in business for 13 years. The owner opened it due to a lack of a good Jewish Delicatessen.

Now, it serves up superb pastrami, bagels, and more. This place is a great destination for a simple and filling breakfast. It’s definitely a must-try comfort food spot in Portland.

Address: 1038 SW Harvey Milk Street, Portland

The author of this story was hosted by Travel Oregon.