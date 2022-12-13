Got MILF? Pornhub data reveals Canada's top searches for the year 2022

Adult entertainment giant Pornhub releases a yearly report on everything people are enjoying on the website and it looks like Canadians were really into MILFs in 2022.

The term MILF — which is short for “Mother I’d Like to F**k” — was the top-searched in the True North, with “lesbian” and “hentai” taking second and third place. Last year, hentai was in the top spot.

Canadians also gravitated toward Asian and Indian porn and wanted to see more threesomes, big bosoms, and of course, butt stuff. Compared to the world, Canadians are 126% more likely to watch Indian porn.

Other search terms on the rise include “big ass,” “blowjob,” and “gangbang.” Searches for the latter went up significantly, moving it six ranks above where it stood in 2021.

Abella Danger, Lana Rhoades, Riley Reid, Mia Khalifa, and Emily Willis were the top five adult entertainers of choice in Canada.

Trending searches were a different can of worms. “Girl with two vaginas” made it big, with searches going up by 1,629%. We would not expect any less.

Lesbian porn was the top-viewed category. Once again, threesomes and anal followed closely.

Compared to the rest of the world, Canada was really into Indian and Asian porn, as the two nabbed the second and third ranks for relative categories.

People also really dug virtual reality and smoking porn — yes, the former is a thing.

Three-quarters of Canadians visited Pornhub using their mobile device. PSA: make sure you sanitize your hands after you use a friend’s phone. Please.

Canada was the eighth country to watch a lot of porn. The percentage of women who indulge in porn went up to 29% — a 3% change from last year.

People aged 25 to 34 made for the biggest subsection of porn watchers at 27%. Those between 18 and 24 were the second largest section of Pornhub visitors.

Globally, Gen Z visitors loved threesomes, millennials wanted to watch more Asian porn, Gen X’ers preferred cream pies, and boomers were super into handjobs.

Other statistics outlined in the report further showed that Canada shares its love for MILFs with the UK, where the term was also the top-searched one.

For a deeper look, check out the detailed Pornhub Year in Review here.