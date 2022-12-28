NewsCanada

10 offbeat stories that captured Canadians' attention this year

It’s certainly been an interesting year, Canada.

We saw many cities finally lift COVID-19 restrictions and bring our favourite activities back. We had a return to travel (with the accompanying headaches), a return to work, and a return to family gatherings this season.

Looking back on the year, here are 10 super popular stories across Canada — an eclectic mix of things that really captured the country’s attention.

Lucky “Albertan” didn’t actually win a $70M Lotto Max jackpot

Lottery winner

Kamil Zajaczkowski/Shutterstock

We were watching that massive jackpot with eagle eyes!

When two Canadian restaurants made the list of best pizzas in the world

best pizza in the world

Bea Rue/Shutterstock

We love pizza, and we love good pizza even more.

These friends-turned-lottery-winners excited to visit family 

Friends Lina Bagalla and Marifi Delos Reyes/OLG

These Oakville residents captured our hearts with their wholesome plans post-lottery win: a trip to the Philippines to visit family.

We got excited about the McCrispy

McCrispy

Rachel Goodman/Daily Hive

The hottest new permanent menu item at McDonald’s. Where is the veggie burger, though?

We found out Elon Musk’s dad had a second child with his stepdaughter

Elon dad child

AFP | Instagram/@janaloves_life

The headline really says it all.

That time Air Canada allegedly kicked 30 passengers off a flight

flights toronto storm

Air Canada

After all of this year’s airport drama, does this somehow seem normal?

The Rogers outage that was the stuff of nightmares

rogers outage cause

Elena Berd/Shutterstock

If anything unites Canadians, it’s the raw deal we get from our mobile providers.

We learned Canadians will be charged to visit Europe starting in 2023

europe

Sasin Paraksa/Shutterstock | LI SEN/Shutterstock

Yikes, that Europe trip is about to get more expensive!

Dream trip alert: Canada’s getting the largest geothermal lagoon in the world

Quebec spa

Puripat Lertpunyaroj/Shutterstock

We can see why this one’s exciting. Don’t we all need a geothermal lagoon to get through the winter?

We all envy the lottery winner who woke up $60 million richer

lottery

Jade Prevost Manuel/Shutterstock | Irish Mae Silvestre/Daily Hive

Winning the lottery is certainly a dream for many — enough for this story to be incredibly popular.

