20 fastest-growing jobs in Canada gaining popularity in 2023

They say in business, you have to be first. Regarding career trends, now is your chance to be ahead of the curve by applying for these jobs that are growing in demand in 2023.

In a new report called LinkedIn Jobs on the Rise 2023: The 20 Canadian roles that are growing in demand, LinkedIn shared the 20 fastest-growing jobs in Canada to show jobseekers where the next great career opportunity could be.

“Despite economic uncertainty and global hiring slowing down, a recent global survey from LinkedIn reveals that 60% of professionals are considering a new job this year – driven by the desire for bigger salaries as the cost-of-living increases,” said LinkedIn.

“The survey found that 38% desire higher pay while also revealing that 30% are looking to pursue a better work-life balance,” the platform said.

And while most of Canada is headed for a recession, overall, the job market is not expected to experience an employment decline.

Here are the top 20 fastest-growing jobs in Canada according to LinkedIn:

You can find the full report available online, and it’s worth a read because it features links to open positions, average salaries, remote work options, and the top skills for each role, plus free LinkedIn Learning courses.