Former Pope Benedict XVI has died aged 95

The former Pope Benedict XVI is dead.

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican,” reads a statement issued by the Vatican early Saturday.

Born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, the former pope was 95 years old at the time of his death. He resigned from his papal position in February of 2013, and was succeeded by Pope Francis.

Just days before his passing, Pope Francis had announced that his predecessor was ailing, and requested a special prayer.

“I want to ask you all for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict who sustains the Church in his silence,” he told the general public in an address. “He is very sick. We ask the Lord to console and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church to the very end.”

The Vatican has yet to provide more information as to what led to the former pope’s demise.

More to come…