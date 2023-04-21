Stephen Colbert cracks up over pop-loving Canadian bear (VIDEO)

A black bear from Canada who loves soda appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During Colbert’s Meanwhile segment, which features him discussing trending stories, he brought up the bear who seemed to like soda pop as much as Cocaine Bear likes cocaine.

“Meanwhile, up in Canada,” Colbert started.

“A black bear broke into a vehicle and guzzled 69 cans of pop.”

Nice.

He starts talking about it at 4:30 into this video:

He seemed more stunned by the fact that Canadians call soda “pop” than the fact that a bear drank 69 cans of it, suggesting, “That’s insane!”

A woman who encountered the sugar-loving black bear apparently tried to reason with it.

Colbert, about to break into laughter and reading from the news story, suggested the woman “tried psyching him out by telling him I was a bear hunter.”

The crowd erupted in laughter, hearing Colbert’s retelling of the story.

Many of the comments in the video reflected on how polite Canadians are, “even to a bear.”

Others reflected on Colbert’s pop comments.

“We really do say pop in Canada. 🇨🇦 It feels weird to say ‘can of soda.’ We say soda if using a bottle of plain soda though. We have baking soda but we don’t call it pop,” one user commented.

He then transitioned to another ridiculous story about an ultra-marathon runner from Scotland who got disqualified for using a car during part of the route.

Maybe 69 cans of pop could have helped her get through the race without the vehicle. Imagine the crash, though.