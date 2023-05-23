The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is on the hunt for a suspect who reportedly threw boiling hot Tim Hortons coffee at an employee after an argument took place in the drive-thru line last Thursday.

Police responded to a call at a Tim Hortons in the Sheppard Avenue East and Yorkland Boulevard area on May 18. At approximately 4:45 am, the suspect approached the drive-thru window and requested a coffee from the server.

Police say an argument ensued as the suspect was not in a vehicle, but the victim eventually allowed the suspect to purchase the coffee so that the situation did not escalate.

When the server handed the suspect the hot coffee, police say the suspect took it and immediately threw it at the victim, causing severe burns to her arm and back which required medical attention.

The suspect managed to run away on foot before police arrived at the scene.

The crime resulted in plenty of concerned reactions on social media, with people urging others to treat fast-food workers with more respect.

Others called the incident “unacceptable” and insisted that police hold the man responsible for the crime accountable.

Police are now looking to identify the suspect, described as five-foot-eight, 30-35 years old, thin build with medium-long curly hair to the neck. At the time of the incident, the suspect wore white clothing and a black jacket.

Images of the suspect have since been released, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.