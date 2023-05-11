One police officer dead, two injured after person opens fire at Ontario home

A provincial police officer has been killed in Ottawa, less than two months after a pair of police officers were gunned down in Edmonton.

Sergeant Eric Mueller was shot dead in the early hours of Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police East Region tweeted that a gunshot was heard at a home on Laval Street in Bourget just after 2 am on Thursday. Three officers were dispatched, and a person at the residence opened fire on them all.

All three servicepersons were transported to a hospital in Ottawa. Two are recovering, but Mueller succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Shortly after 2:00 am on May 11, 2023, officers from the Russell County OPP Detachment were dispatched to a disturbance at a home on Laval Street in Bourget, where someone had reported hearing a gunshot.

Canadian law enforcement officials, citizens, and government figures — including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, and Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre — are all expressing grief at the incident.

“Awful news coming from Bourget, Ontario, this morning. I’m sending my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sergeant Eric Mueller, who was killed in the line of duty,” Trudeau tweeted, adding that he’s keeping the two injured officers in his thoughts, too.

Awful news coming from Bourget, Ontario this morning. I’m sending my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of @OPP_News Sergeant Eric Mueller, who was killed in the line of duty, and I’m keeping the two injured officers in my thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 11, 2023

Tragic news today that another police officer has been shot and killed. I extend deep sympathy to the family, colleagues and loved ones of Sgt. Eric Mueller. We are hoping for a quick recovery of the other two officers who were injured. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) May 11, 2023

“Most of us will never know the risk police officers take every single day when they say goodbye to their families and go to work,” Poilievre wrote. “We must never take their sacrifice for granted.”

We mourn with the family of the OPP officer killed in the line of duty early this morning, and pray for the other two officers who were shot and are currently in hospital. Most of us will never know the risk police officers take every single day when they say goodbye to their… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 11, 2023

According to a release from the Ontario Provincial Police Association, Sergeant Mueller is survived by his wife and two young children.

“Sergeant Eric Mueller is a hero in Life, not death, and will forever be remembered for his service and sacrifice,” the Association wrote.

A news conference is scheduled to follow at 1 pm ET.