NewsCrimeCanada

One police officer dead, two injured after person opens fire at Ontario home

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
May 11 2023, 4:17 pm
One police officer dead, two injured after person opens fire at Ontario home
OPP/Facebook | Elena Berd Shutterstock

A provincial police officer has been killed in Ottawa, less than two months after a pair of police officers were gunned down in Edmonton.

Sergeant Eric Mueller was shot dead in the early hours of Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police East Region tweeted that a gunshot was heard at a home on Laval Street in Bourget just after 2 am on Thursday. Three officers were dispatched, and a person at the residence opened fire on them all.

All three servicepersons were transported to a hospital in Ottawa. Two are recovering, but Mueller succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Canadian law enforcement officials, citizens, and government figures — including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, and Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre — are all expressing grief at the incident.

“Awful news coming from Bourget, Ontario, this morning. I’m sending my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sergeant Eric Mueller, who was killed in the line of duty,” Trudeau tweeted, adding that he’s keeping the two injured officers in his thoughts, too.

“Most of us will never know the risk police officers take every single day when they say goodbye to their families and go to work,” Poilievre wrote. “We must never take their sacrifice for granted.”

According to a release from the Ontario Provincial Police Association, Sergeant Mueller is survived by his wife and two young children.

“Sergeant Eric Mueller is a hero in Life, not death, and will forever be remembered for his service and sacrifice,” the Association wrote.

A news conference is scheduled to follow at 1 pm ET.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Crime
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.