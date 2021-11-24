News

"Very concerned": Police ask for help finding missing child in Richmond

Nov 24 2021, 11:45 pm
Richmond RCMP/Stefan Malloch (Shutterstock)

A 12-year-old girl is missing in Richmond and police are reaching out to the public for help bringing her home.

Maya Steenbergen/Richmond RCMP

Police say Maya Steenbergen was reported missing Tuesday at 4:21 pm.

She was last seen by her mother in Richmond on November 22 around noon.

A release from Richmond RCMP says that “police and family are very concerned for Maya’s well-being.”

Maya is described as follows:

  1. Caucasian female
  2. 12 years old
  3. Slim build
  4. 170 cm (5’7”) tall
  5. 57 kg (125 lb)
  6. Slim build
  7. Dyed reddish shoulder-length hair
  8. Hazel eyes
  9. Possibly wearing a black shirt, black pants, pink shoes, and a black backpack

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maya Steenbergen is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Amanda Wawryk
