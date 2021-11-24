"Very concerned": Police ask for help finding missing child in Richmond

A 12-year-old girl is missing in Richmond and police are reaching out to the public for help bringing her home.

Police say Maya Steenbergen was reported missing Tuesday at 4:21 pm.

She was last seen by her mother in Richmond on November 22 around noon.

A release from Richmond RCMP says that “police and family are very concerned for Maya’s well-being.”

Maya is described as follows:

Caucasian female 12 years old Slim build 170 cm (5’7”) tall 57 kg (125 lb) Slim build Dyed reddish shoulder-length hair Hazel eyes Possibly wearing a black shirt, black pants, pink shoes, and a black backpack

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maya Steenbergen is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).