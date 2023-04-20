First-ever "pole-to-pole" cruise will last 133 days and visit 28 countries

A literal around-the-world cruise is set to embark at the start of 2025, bringing passengers from the North Pole to the South Pole in a first-of-its-kind adventure.

On Thursday, April 20, Holland America Line announced the Grand Voyage “Pole-to-Pole,” which will sail roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in January 2025.

Passengers will board the Volendam and visit five continents and 28 different countries on a south-to-north journey.

Paul Grigsby, vice president for deployment and itinerary planning for Holland America Line, said that “detailed planning went into this voyage to ensure we’re visiting destinations when the weather is favorable.”

Highly sought-after destinations like the Amazon River, Greenland, and Iceland are all on the itinerary and passengers will get to experience both Antarctica and the Arctic.

Over the 133 days, passengers will take a south-north-south route “through the Panama Canal, down along the west coast of South America to Antarctica, then up along Argentina and Brazil to the heart of the Amazon River,” said Holland America.

Then, the voyage will cross the Atlantic to Africa, sail north to Europe, and up to the North Cape before it goes west across the North Atlantic Ocean by way of Iceland and Greenland. Finally, it will sail down the eastern shores of North America.

In total, the cruise will stop at 68 ports across the five continents.

So, if you’ve ever wanted to sail around Cape Horn, explore the Amazon, find yourself amongst the Norwegian fjords and more, this could be the adventure of a lifetime.