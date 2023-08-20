Passenger shares horrifying moment an aircraft engine caught fire (VIDEO)

A Southwest Airlines passenger shared a clip of the terrifying moment when an airplane engine caught fire soon after takeoff from Houston, Texas.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, August 15, after the Cancun-bound aircraft took off from Houston Hobby Airport.

Since he was sitting by the window, passenger Ricardo Garcia caught the moment on video. In the clip, one of the engines can be seen spitting out bright yellow and orange flames as the aircraft flew over Houston.

He then shared the clip on Twitter, stating, “Thanks to the pilots of Southwest Airlines Flight 307 Houston-Cancun for returning us to the ground after losing an engine. Thank you!!!”

Gracias a los Pilotos del vuelo 307 Houston-Cancún de Southwest Airlines por regresarnos a tierra después De perder un motor Gracias !!!

In an email to Daily Hive, a Southwest Airlines representative stated that the aircraft experienced “a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff” and returned to the airport.

“The aircraft landed safely, was taken out of service for review, and a different aircraft continued the flight to Cancun Tuesday evening,” they stated. “We applaud the crew for their professionalism, and we appreciate our customers’ patience.”