After surviving the crash of a small plane during a solo flight in California, YouTuber Trevor Daniel Jacob said, “Thank you, god, thank you universe, thank you higher power for watching over me.”

The incident, which happened on November 24, 2021, was all caught on video, with the experienced pilot and skydiver describing each moment on a camera attached to a selfie stick as he parachutes from the plane.

As of May 13, the video has 3.8 million views and is the most viewed video on his channel.

However, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, Jacob had intentionally crashed the plane to promote a wallet.

His pilot license was revoked in April 2022 and he has pled guilty to one count of destruction of concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

According to his plea agreement, Jacob had secured a sponsorship from a company that sold various products, including a wallet.

“Pursuant to the sponsorship deal, Jacob agreed to promote the company’s wallet in a YouTube video that he would post,” reads the release.

Jacob flew his plane from Lompoc City Airport on a solo flight “purportedly destined for Mammoth Lakes.”

However, he admitted that he didn’t actually plan to reach his destination — he was actually planning to eject from the plane and video himself parachuting to the ground. The plane crashed into a dry brush area in Los Padres National Forest.

Jacob then informed the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) about the crash on November 26, 2021. He told investigators that 35 minutes after takeoff, the plane lost power and since there were no safe landing options, he parachuted out of the plane.

However, in the weeks after the crash, Jacob allegedly lied to investigators stating that he didn’t know where the wreckage was located. However, the release states that on December 10, 2021, Jacob and a friend flew a helicopter to the wreckage site, lifted the plane, and transported it on a trailer attached to Jacob’s truck.

He then allegedly drove the wreckage to Lompoc City Airport where he cut up the plane wreckage and threw parts in the trash bins at the airport and other locations.

According to his plea agreement, he disposed of the aircraft to “obstruct federal authorities from investigating the November 24 plane crash.”

Jacob has pled guilty to a felony charge for “obstructing a federal investigation by deliberately destroying the wreckage of an airplane that he intentionally crashed in Santa Barbara County to gain online views.”