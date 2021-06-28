Your guide to planning a fun local getaway this summer

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 2 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Take your family on a trip that feels like a true getaway — no flights, just fulfilling family fun.

While travel abroad remains off-limits, as British Columbians, we still have the desire to stretch our legs and discover the unknown within our own backyard. And if a change of scenery is what you’re after, just a short drive away is a world of unexpected fun for families and friends to discover in Richmond.

Whether you’re looking for a foodie-frenzy or to reconnect with nature, the city offers a diverse mix of experiences for you and your family to fill your days on a summer weekend getaway. With robust safety measures in place, many Richmond hotels and attractions have earned the Safe Travels Stamp from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

So, if you’re looking to experience something new, we’ve got you covered with a lineup of staycation activities that will take you from morning, noon, to night.

Morning

Just the thought of exploring somewhere new has us full of excitement, as does the notion of starting the day off with a stack of syrupy waffles from Damien’s Belgian Waffles.

Plan out some activities using the Discovery Passport — a mobile app that allows you to explore Richmond, discover local businesses, access special offers, and win prizes along the way.

Since the area is rife with nature and outdoor fun, consider heading to Terra Nova Rural Park. The 63-acre park is packed with everything from playgrounds to historic buildings, winding trails, and blossoming gardens.

Kids will be anything but bored with the park’s ziplines, pivot swings, hill slide, and enormous treehouse. The park is framed by the riverfront West Dyke Trail and has tons of walking and biking paths that are perfect for all ages.

After a morning of fun, refuel at one of Richmond’s many bubble tea spots. Since the city’s bubble tea scene has exploded in recent years, you likely won’t have to look far to sip on something refreshing.

Noon

When it comes time for lunch, drop by Hugo’s Churros and Tacos for some authentic, house-crafted Mexican eats (and cocktails!).

Better yet, grab your order to-go and have lunch with a view at Larry Berg Flight Path Park, where you can picnic in the park while spotting airplanes overhead. The park is tucked just beyond the fence of the South Runway at Vancouver International Airport, with a giant, dome-shaped globe centrepiece and runway-like pathways, complete with flight lights and markings.

If wildlife-watching is more your speed than plane-spotting, located on a rustic shoreline, Iona Beach Regional Park is one of the most celebrated birding spots in BC.

Built in 1894, the Gulf of Georgia Cannery is a historic and scenic spot for an educational post-lunch stroll. Turn things up a notch with a free, family-friendly Scavenger Hunt that allows you to explore the heritage site by finding answers to clues left by the Cannery Cat.

Once you’ve completed your mission, treat yourself to some of the best Taiwanese cold desserts in the Lower Mainland at Icy Bar or chimney cake treats (a local favourite) from the Praguery food truck located at McArthur Glen Designer Outlet.

Night

Richmond evenings are anything but dull, and if you’re in search of a thrill, you won’t have to look very far. Hit the track at TBC Indoor Racing and channel your inner racecar driver with some go-karting action — just be sure to reserve your spot.

For some glow-in-the-dark fun, West Coast Mini Putt takes the sport to another level with its 18-hole indoor mini-putt course, nine holes of mood light and nine holes of glow in the dark, immersed in dazzling art.

You can also keep the fun going at Lucky 9 Bowling, which boasts a full arcade, cosmic bowling, plus food and libations from Monkey 9 Brew Pub.

When it comes time for dinner, Richmond’s famously diverse restaurant scene serves up tons of choices. Expand your kid’s culinary horizons (a little, or a lot) at some of Richmond’s favourite dining spots, like Pajo’s Fish & Chips or Sockeye City Grill’s fresh seafood.

You’d also be remiss to leave Richmond without indulging in some of its authentic Asian fare, like the fusion of traditional Chinese culture and Western cuisine from Hotpot Palace. If you’re in the mood for a nightcap, head to the family-friendly Britannia Brewing for a pint of the local brew before hitting the hay after a jam-packed day of excitement.

This weekend, take your family on what feels like a far-flung journey — all in your own backyard.

