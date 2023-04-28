We need your picks: Where is the best place to visit in Canada?

It’s a big question because Canada is a big country.

In fact, it’s the second-largest country in the world. Covering nearly 10 million square miles, it is second in size only to Russia.

Canada is a country of unparalleled beauty, filled with breathtaking landscapes, bustling cities, and vibrant small towns.

We want to know where you think the best place to visit in Canada is and what makes it special to you.

Why do we ask? Well, it actually comes from a personal request.

I moved to Canada last year on a two-year Working Holiday Visa from Manchester in the United Kingdom. During my time in Canada, I want to explore as much as possible.

The problem is, I don’t know where to start!

Currently, Vancouver is my home, but I have also travelled east to visit Calgary, Alberta.

With so much of the country left to discover and summer fast approaching, I turn to you, the readers of Daily Hive, to help me decide where to go next.

Is your favourite place to visit one of Canada’s “tropical” beaches?

Or do you prefer a trip to the forested Gulf Islands?

Perhaps you would recommend a visit to the European-style streets of Quebec City?

Quebec City is the only walled city in North America, north of Mexico, and it is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Do you think I should add it to my bucket list?

Or maybe you think I should make Niagara Falls in Ontario my priority to visit?

Whatever your favourite place to visit in Canada, we want to hear from you.

Fill out our online form below or email us at [email protected] to share your experience. The answers will be used in future editorial content looking at places to visit in Canada (plus help out an enthusiastic Canada newbie).

