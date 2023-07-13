The rule is pink: Every essential needed to prepare for "Barbie"

Pack your pumps and shimmy into your best pink outfit, the Barbie premiere is almost upon us.

The release date for the much-anticipated Barbie film is fast approaching and we couldn’t be more excited. We’re all just Barbie girls and boys living in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie world.

Barbie marketing is everywhere — on your Instagram feed, at your local bus stop, outside the grocery store. You simply can’t miss the pink movie.

We’ve put together a list of all the essentials you need to embrace the Barbie experience and have the greatest movie trip of all time.

The Basics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBIE (@barbiethemovie)

First and foremost is booking your tickets. Barbie will be released across Canada Friday, July 21. Mark your calendars.

Movie theatres across the country are playing the pink masterpiece so there are plenty of places to choose from. That being said, you definitely want to book your tickets in advance as many showings for the opening weekend are already selling out.

Clothing is everything

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt (@thedollaisle)

The rule is pink and that’s non-negotiable.

Pink is not the only rule for Barbie, however. Spice up your pink ‘fit with all the patterns and textures that are crucial to Barbie’s (or Ken’s) look.

Switch up your pink with a cute gingham pattern for something lowkey. If you’re willing to put yourself out there a bit more, add in some hot pink feathers and as much glitter as you can possibly fit into your look.

The sky is the limit with the twists you can put on the pink theme.

Heels, heels, heels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAL NEXT DOOR (@galnextdoorofficial)

No Barbie look would be complete without some tall pink pumps.

Head over to your local shop and find the brightest pair of pink heels you can find for your trip to the movies. Height is everything, throw away those kitten heels and find the stilettos and platforms you know you want to wear.

Don’t worry, you don’t have to wear the heels for long. The heels are purely for the ultimate Barbie vibe so you can have the best photoshoot before the movie. Once the camera starts rolling, the heels can kick it.

Accessories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San antonio nail tech💅🏼💕 (@210nail_bby)

You’ll also need some of the quintessential accessories that come with the dolls. There are three key things needed to finesse your outfit for the movie: nails, clutch, and shades.

Coordinate your nails with your outfit with a peachy pink finish, and bring along a small clutch to draw attention to your perfectly painted nails.

Sunglasses are also a must. Even though you won’t wear them for the movie, the Barbie aesthetic requires shades for the iconic photos you will take before the movie.

Shimmery make-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Marie (@makeupbysarahmarie)

Part of the Barbie experience is the excuse to do some fun and flirty make-up looks to accompany your killer outfit.

Bust out your glitter eyeshadow and shiny lip gloss for the finishing touches to your pink vibe. Then, add in some peachy blush and you’re good to go.

Embrace your inner artist and get creative in the type of make-up look you want for the movie. The bigger, the better for this movie.

Starbucks Pink Drink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melisa M. Muñoz (@mel_770)

This one is for those of you who want to be fabulously extra.

Barbie lasts for nearly two hours. Then you have ads and trailers before the showing which make the total run-time ridiculously long. You don’t want to sit through the movie without some kind of drink — you have to stay hydrated!

For that extra touch, you should head over to your local Starbucks and order the popular Pink Drink. Then settle into your seats in your perfectly crafted bubble of pink and enjoy the Barbie extravaganza.

Will you be watching Barbie opening weekend? Let us know in the comments below.