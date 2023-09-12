Pierre Poilievre's in-flight speech prompts turbulent social media reactions

An impromptu speech from Pierre Poilievre on a WestJet flight stirred up a mixed reaction on social media, after some expressed disappointment both with the move itself as well as the airline for letting it happen.

The original video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on September 10 and shows the Conservative party leader at the front of the WestJet flight addressing his fellow passengers.

“This is your captain. Warning… a little bit of turbulence but it will only last about two years and with time, we’ll have a totally new crew and pilot in charge. We’ll pierce through storms and safely land in our home, the country we know and love. Your home, our home, my home. Let’s bring it home,” Poilievre said in the short speech, as some passengers applauded.

Commercial flight assisted with CPC convention: WestJet

According to X-user Jennifer Elle, who posted the video, the flight was specifically added by WestJet for its customers who attended the Conservative Party Convention in Quebec City, so they could fly home.

She claimed “it was all delegates” on the flight and added that Poilievre was sitting in economy.

In a response to Daily Hive, WestJet noted that it added two commercial flights from service between Western Canada and Quebec City “to assist demand for the CPC convention.”

“WestJet routinely adds capacity for conventions, sports, festivals and key events,” added the airline.

WestJet also clarified who is allowed to use its PA system.

“The use of the PA microphone onboard our aircraft, while infrequent, may be approved occasionally, for unique occasions and individuals, like this one,” stated the spokesperson.

In a follow-up sent to Daily Hive on Tuesday morning, the airline provided some more details regarding the flight.

“The flight was added to our schedule and advertised as a flight serving the CPC convention,” stated WestJet.

“As it was a commercial flight, however, guests who booked the flight were not required to indicate if they were attending the convention and therefore we are unable to determine if there were guests on board who were not attending.”

A mixed reaction to Poilievre and WestJet

The video itself brought in a mixed reaction from social media users.

Canadian singer and songwriter Jan Arden called out WestJet and said she “would not be doing business ever again” with the airline. “This is so ridiculously disappointing,” she wrote on X.

“Completely inappropriate. I would ask for my money back if I was on that flight,” wrote another commenter.

” Completely inappropriate use of comms,” stated one X user.

“I definitely would have been heckling if I’d been bumped onto that flight for some reason,” added one commenter.

However, some were pleased to see Poilievre address the flight and commended him for his speech.

