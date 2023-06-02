Pierre Poilievre compares BC city to "faraway third-world country," blames Trudeau

Pierre Poilievre has riled up social media again, this time for comments about a BC city that he compared to a developing country.

He also took the opportunity to blame Justin Trudeau.

The city in question is Kelowna, BC, and Poilievre posted a TikTok video on Twitter, saying the images in the video “are not from a faraway third-world country.”

In the video, the person who captured the footage is driving past a series of homeless tents on the side of a road.

These images are not from a faraway third-world country. This is Kelowna. After eight years of Trudeau & the NDP. pic.twitter.com/Oj9M2WtujO — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 30, 2023

No words are spoken in the video, and so far, the reaction on social media features much support for Poilievre’s political comments.

Beautiful British Columbia — NutShell Theology – A Canuck Gulag Pilgrim (@BetaIotaMu) May 30, 2023

As much as I hate your tweet, I thank you for saying it. — Michael G.I. Jones (@findyoursunset) May 31, 2023

Suggestions have been made that Poilievre’s comments are insensitive and for the purpose of cheap political points, with some going so far as to say his comments are appalling.

Have you ever been to our community? Have you any idea of all the work that @CityofKelowna does to team with others to try to address an issue that is nation-wide? But worse, that your would use these vulnerable people as a marketing campaign? Appalling. — Jan Enns (@janenns) June 1, 2023

Others have pointed out that civic homelessness doesn’t fall under federal jurisdiction.

This isn’t Federal jurisdiction, so it has absolutely NOTHING to do with Trudeau. And, if it WAS under Federal jurisdiction, we know the Conservatives are all about CUTTING aid to social programs. Don’t worry. We’ll see it here in Alberta under #DanielleSmith , whom you endorsed! — 🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 Intolerant of Intolerance 🇵🇸🇺🇦💉x5 (@TolerantParadox) May 30, 2023

In response to that, some are blaming immigration, which does fall under federal jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, one person pointed out that the encampment seen in the video was well-managed.

I travel there often … it is surprising to see the valley change like this On a side note … I live in lower mainland and have to give credit to the City Services … this has to be the CLEANEST encampments that I have seen Down on thier luck … but City still cares — Ivan (@I_BE_IVAN) May 30, 2023

We’ve reached out to the City of Kelowna for comment.

What do you make of Poilievre’s comments?