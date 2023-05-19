Photo of Justin Trudeau's Korea visit goes viral (VIDEO)

As diplomatic meetings took place between Canada and Korea this week, a curious photo of one meeting is grabbing international attention.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Seoul, Korea this week on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The visit had the aim to strengthen ties between the nations and to help grow both economies. As part of the visit, on May 17, he met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Kim Jin-Pyo.

The pair “reaffirmed the strength of Canada and Korea’s strategic partnership,” according to the Prime Minister’s office, and they spoke about the “importance of close ties and friendships in addressing pressing challenges like climate change, energy security, the impact of the pandemic, and Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.”

Here’s a video of the meet:

In the video, you can see the pair standing and shaking hands for photos. Then, Kim goes up on his tippy toes, closing the height gap between the pair. In response, Trudeau widens his stance to bring his height down closer to Kim’s.

Then, the room bursts into laughter before the pair sit down to chat.

Online, people are divided about the story behind the now-viral photo with some saying the gesture was rude and others saying it’s actually a sign of respect.

Why the hell is @JustinTrudeau standing like that? pic.twitter.com/s21DRrg2DG — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) May 17, 2023

Korean media is going nuts about this picture. Since there is a height difference (about 20cm) the korean dude tries to tiptoe in order to get higher. Seeing this @JustinTrudeau widens his stance to match the height and gets dubbed as "manner legs" #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/I3bRPVRsPg — mike lee | 이형걸 | 李衡杰 | (@mikeleeuno) May 18, 2023

The stance is called “manner legs” in Korea and it’s pretty common for K-Drama and K-Pop stars who are well over six feet tall to strike this pose to get in the same frame as a shorter fan, co-star, interviewer, et cetera.

Rain is 20 cm taller than the female co-stars so it's hard to get them in one frame. So here come Rain's manner legs pic.twitter.com/CAhLZEQr4R — Louisa (@ghlouisatk) September 25, 2014

What do you think of Trudeau’s “manner legs”?