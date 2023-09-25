Making a phone call isn’t as simple as it seems. Turns out there’s a lot more etiquette involved in the process than you may think.

The Washington Post interviewed etiquette expert Lizzie Post and others about their “phone call pet peeves” to establish a set of phone call guidelines for modern times.

Voicemails are out

First things first, voicemails are out.

Instead of leaving a voicemail, which is considered pretty archaic in this day and age, send a follow-up text or email. People are more likely to check their phone for a message or email rather than dialling into their voicemail inbox to check who called them and what they had to say.

The only reason you should leave a voicemail is when you’re calling a close family member or friend to share “some kind of audio experience,” notes the article.

It adds that new features like the video voice mail recently rolled out by Apple’s iOS 17 update should be used sparingly.

Texting 101

Speaking of texting, The Washington Post adds that these days, calling someone without warning can be “stressful” for the person on the other end.

It’s best to just text them, asking when would be a good time to talk.

The article notes that how you write a text message also makes a difference.

A message with little context like “call me now” when it’s just a quick catchup call could make the recipient worried that the call is an emergency.

When making a call, it’s also important to use your best judgment. “Many things don’t need to be a phone call at all,” reads the article, adding that often thoughts can be shared via text.

However, “anything requiring nuance” or that involves emotions should take place over a call.

You don’t have to pick up the phone

If you’re on the receiving end of the call, you have the right to not pick up if you’re in the middle of something. You can even follow up with a text letting the caller know you’ll get back to them.

While most smartphones have automated texts you can send if you cannot get to the phone, you can customize the message you want to send.

When it comes to video calls, a courtesy text beforehand is key, states the article. It’s also important to ensure you provide your undivided attention during video calls. Because it’s a visual medium, being present and attentive during the call matters.

If someone doesn’t answer your call right away, patience is key. Don’t pester them and call them back right away. You can send them a follow-up text; if they don’t answer you immediately, you do not need to follow up with an email. Just be patient.

If your call concerns an emergency, mention that in your follow-up text message.

No one wants to hear your phone conversation

Last but not least, the guidelines emphasize that taking calls on speakerphone in public is rude.

Remember to use headphones when taking calls or simply speaking on the phone without the call on speaker.

If you’re in a crowded or quiet area, it’s best to save the call for later.

The same thing goes for video calls. If you’re in public, you will be around folks who don’t want to be featured in your call. Consider that when taking a video call and use your best judgment.

Do you agree with these phone etiquette tips? Let us know in the comments.