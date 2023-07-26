If you’re looking to Barbiefy your life a little bit, a recent Zillow listing features a home from the ’50s that would be the perfect Barbie pad.

The listing was a hit on the popular Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild, with many people commenting about how cute the home looks.

There’s also a lot of information online about how this home came to look the way it does and the person behind it all.

One piece of information that might sting is how cheap the home is compared to the average Canadian home.

This home is located in Phoenix, Arizona, and is listed for $549,900. It features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and around 1,788 sq ft of space.

Everything is decorated immaculately by Rochelle Anvik, who was thrilled to see her work featured on @ZillowGoneWild.

“This home was also booked out consistently as a destination set for video and photo shoots,” reads the Zillow listing.

It looks like one of those homes from Edward Scissorhands.

While the home was originally built in 1957, lots of work has gone into making it feel brand new. The listing actually calls the ’50s home a “Barbie dream house.”

Some kitchen items, like the General Electric push-button stove, are just the best.

The colours in every corner of the house pop, like the mint green in this washroom.

You could host the most epic ’50s-themed parties in his Phoenix home.

There’s also a cute Tiki-style nook.

How much would you pay for this home?