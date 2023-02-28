A mom from Ottawa is planning a trip to the Philippines after picking up her big lottery prize in Toronto.

Ottawa resident Edna Mendoza, 59, won $250,000 with the Instant Crossword Deluxe game.

“I was shocked and my whole body felt numb,” she said while collecting the prize money. “My son and husband were so happy for me when I told them. They helped me stay calm!”

Mendoza was still wondering how this could have happened to her and could not find the words to express how great she felt.

“I’m just so happy and thankful. I will save for retirement, take a trip to the Philippines, purchase some appliances, and share with my son,” she added.

This is not the first time a trip to the Philippines is on the to-do list for a Canadian lottery winner.

Earlier this month, Vernon Jr Arceno, a manufacturing worker in Toronto, won $100,000 and decided to visit his family in the Philippines. He had been playing the lottery regularly since moving to Canada in 2016.

Last year, friends and neighbours Lina Bagalla and Marifi Delos Reyes from Oakville won the lottery. Bagalla said she was going to share the amount with her family, and Delos Reyes was going to fly out to see hers in the Philippines for a vacation.

Mendoza’s winning ticket was bought at a Loblaws location in Ottawa.