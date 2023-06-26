Calgary-based Suncor Energy has experienced a cyber security incident. Petro-Canada transactions are being impacted as a result.

“The company is taking measures and working with third-party experts to investigate and resolve the situation and has notified appropriate authorities,” Suncor said in a release. At this time, we are not aware of any evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of this situation.”

The energy provider added that while it’s working to resolve the incident, some transactions with customers and suppliers may be impacted.

On Monday, Petro-Canada, a Suncor business, tweeted that it is also responding to the cybersecurity incident affecting Suncor.

“While our sites are open, you may experience disruptions to some services,” they said.

In a follow-up tweet, Petro-Canada said that some of its sites can only accept cash right now. Its app and Petro-Points login are unavailable.

“Car washes may also be unavailable at some locations. What matters most to us is you and your safety. Thanks for your support and understanding as we work to keep you moving,” it tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, Petro-Canada had informed its customers about issues with Petro-Points logins.

Logging into Petro-Points from our app and website is temporarily unavailable. We’re working hard to resolve the issue and apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your patience! — Petro-Canada (@petrocanada) June 25, 2023

