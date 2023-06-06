"F*ck you": Grieving Pete Davidson at war with PETA after buying new dog

It’s Pete vs. PETA.

Pete Davidson is on the warpath, leaving an expletive-laden voicemail after the animal rights organization called out the comedian for buying a dog.

While in New York in May, Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders stopped at Citipups to pick up a two-and-a-half-month-old cavapoo for his mom, reports TMZ.

According to the store, the puppy was from a breeder and was not a rescue.

PETA called out the actor, expressing disappointment that Davidson chose to buy rather than support an animal shelter.

“It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match,” said Daphna Nachminovitch, the senior VP of cruelty investigations over at PETA.

Nachminovitch added that shelters in New York and across the country are “overflowing with homeless animals” and urged Davidson to adopt rather than shop in the future.

An angry Davidson allegedly tracked down Nachminovitch’s number and left a profanity-filled voicemail. In the message, he stated that he purchased the dog for his mother, whose two-year-old dog, Henry, had just died. He allegedly also told Nachminovitch to do her research before talking to the media and added, “S*** my d***.”

Davidson’s representative said that he’s allergic to dogs, which is why he chose to buy a cavapoo. When he found out that he could adopt a hypoallergenic dog, Davidson admitted that he didn’t know it was an option.

“I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years,” said Davidson. “I was trying to cheer up my family.”

He told TMZ that he was already upset that the store filmed him without permission and PETA’s statement made their “grieving situation worse.”

As for his voicemail, he said, “It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

But PETA is standing its ground, stating that although their hearts go out to the Davidson family for their loss, “there’s no excuse for buying a dog and propping up the puppy mill industry when millions of dogs await loving homes in shelters.”