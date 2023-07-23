Four people missing after vehicles submerged in Nova Scotia flooding

Four people are still unaccounted for following the flooding conditions in Nova Scotia, according to West Hants RCMP.

According to a statement from Mounties, it said it received reports of the unaccounted people early Saturday morning.

Out of the four, two of the missing are children after a vehicle they were travelling in was submerged in water. There were five occupants in the car. However, three of them were able to escape.

In a separate incident, police are still searching for two people — a man and a youth — after a vehicle they were travelling in also became submerged in West Hants. Two other people who were travelling with them were rescued from the vehicle.

“Out of respect for the families, we will not be releasing their identities or any additional personal information at this time,” stated police. “We are asking the public not to leave their homes in a search for the missing as current conditions are dangerous.”

The ongoing search is a coordinated effort between several agencies, including the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, and the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.

Police state that they haven’t received additional reports of missing or injured people. However, there have been ongoing reports of people being stranded due to the floods.

“Our officers, alongside our partners and our Operational Communications Centre, continue to be fully engaged in supporting these efforts,” stated police.