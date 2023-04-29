A massive penis-shaped iceberg was spotted in Canada (PHOTOS)

When Ken Pretty posted drone photos of an iceberg on Facebook, he knew it would get some chuckles and perhaps the odd cheeky comment. But little did he know that his photograph of a gigantic penis-shaped iceberg would soon go viral. And the fact that Pretty lives in the small Newfoundland town of Dildo isn’t lost on people either.

In an interview with Daily Hive, the 56-year-old power engineer said he enjoys taking photos and footage with his drone.

“I went to Harbour Grace on Thursday, April 27, with my drone to get some pics/video of the iceberg and other structures in the community, which has been a hobby of mine for five or six years now,” he said.

Pretty explained that it was hard to tell what the iceberg looked like from land, but when he saw it with his drone, he knew it was no ordinary iceberg.

“I knew once I saw it that I would be getting a few comments on the picture once I posted it, but I didn’t realize it would pretty much go viral,” he said.

And sure enough, the photos posted on April 27 have gotten nearly 300 comments and 5,400 reshares on Facebook.

One user wrote, “Screw all the other icebergs getting their moment of fame. This one’s the wiener.”

“I’ve seen bigger,” wrote another.

“I’m just here for the comments — they are NOT disappointing,” stated one commenter.

People have nicknamed it “dickie berg” — a name derived from “dickie bird,” a Newfoundland slang for the male anatomy.

“It’s what everyone seems to be going with,” said Pretty.

One person in the comments reported that the iceberg “tip” had fallen off.

“That part of the ‘berg actually collapsed yesterday, so it was probably the last ‘erect’ picture taken of it,” he said.

When asked why he thought the photo went viral, Pretty said, “Because of the shape and me being from Dildo, I guess.”

He said he enjoys living in Dildo, a community home to around 1,200 residents.

“I can look out my window and see the ocean, it’s a small town, and everyone knows everyone, and for the most part, it’s peaceful,” said Pretty.

And if you ever do find yourself in Dildo, dickie berg might be long gone, but the town does have other attractions.

“We have our Dildo brewery, which is very popular with tourists,” suggested Pretty.